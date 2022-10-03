Naruto Cosplay Taps Into Tsunade's Power With Body Paint

Masashi Kishimoto's Naruto franchise is now in the midst of celebrating the 20th Anniversary of the anime's original debut, and one awesome cosplay is showing off all of Tsunade's power through body paint! As the anime turns 20 years old this year, it is now the perfect time to look back and really examine just how far the series has come over its time thus far. Not only has the franchise sparked a sequel that has been releasing new chapters and anime episodes in its own right, but it's also been giving fans lots of their former fan favorites.

When looking back on some of the big standout moments from the series' run over its two decades, there are so many characters that are at the center of many of these events. This is especially true for Tsunade, who was not only introduced as a member of a legendary trio of powerful fighters but eventually became the fifth Hokage too. Now artist @yaizaperez on Instagram has brought this powerful fighter to life in a whole new way with some awesome body paint cosplay showing off a new side to her! Check it out:

Tsunade had some pretty big moments in the original run of the series, and made such an impact on the franchise as a whole that she's one of the characters fans still ask to see more of during Boruto: Naruto Next Generations. This has happened on a few occasions as she's provided some support when Naruto needs to make some major Hokage decisions (and was a part of Boruto's brief trip back through time during a special anime arc where he got to meet the young version of his father in the past), but it's still no comparison to how we got to see her before.

She's just one of the many legacy characters that has gone into the background as the sequel moves forward in time and focuses on the new generations of characters, but 20 years later it'd be cool to see these classic mainstays getting into the action at least one more time. Cool cosplay likes this proves the love for Tsunade is still there, and would be even more so if Tsunade got to fight again.

What are some of your favorite Tsunade moments from over Naruto's 20 year stint? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!