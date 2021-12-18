Naruto Debuts Special 20th Anniversary Trailer and Logo

Naruto is kicking off a special 20th Anniversary celebration for the anime with a new trailer and special logo! Masashi Kishimoto’s original manga series celebrated its own 20th Anniversary not long ago, and now the anime is gearing up to celebrate its own major milestone as well. With the sequel series, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, currently enjoying a long run of its own, it can be quite easy to forget just how long the Naruto anime franchise has been running for. But there’s no forgetting just how many big moments fans have been a part of over the years.

October 2022 marks twenty long years since the Naruto anime first made its debut in Japan, and the franchise is kicking off a special celebration for the massive milestone in some cool ways. To commemorate how far the anime has come over the two decades, Naruto debuted a special trailer and new logo for the 20th Anniversary as part of their presentation at Jump Festa 2022. These are a great way to showcase just how much the anime has meant to fans over the years, and you can check out both the new trailer and logo below from Viz Media:

https://twitter.com/VIZMedia/status/1472069112931274759?s=20

It’s yet to be revealed as to whether or not there will be more plans in store to celebrate Naruto’s big anniversary just yet, but hopefully there’s a big one considering Boruto: Naruto Next Generations had a special time travel arc where Boruto met the young version of his father as a celebration of the manga’s 20th Anniversary. So fingers crossed there’s something big on the way, and with the Boruto anime now making its way through original content to give the manga more time to develop, there are lots of opportunities for huge new arcs.

The series has been a major pillar of the anime fandom ever since it debut in 2002, and made its way worldwide not long after, and given the success that has been seen in the years since, it’s going to be a tough franchise to dethrone. But what do you think? Can you believe it’s really been 20 years since Naruto’s anime first began? What are some of your favorite moments and episodes from over the years? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!