3 Years Later, Naruto’s Anime Revival Is Finally Returning With Global Livestream

Naruto has officially confirmed it’s still working on its big TV anime revival, and three years after it was delayed we’re finally going to get a major update on its progress with plans to stream it worldwide. Naruto kicked off its 20th anniversary a few years ago, and as a result saw the franchise return for some special new projects. Not only did creator Masashi Kishimoto return for a brand new story about Minato Namikaze, but it was also announced that the Naruto anime would be returning for a short anime revival too.

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This new Naruto anime revival was originally revealed to be making its debut in Fall 2023, but was put on an indefinite hiatus with no real reason given as to why. But thankfully we’re about to finally see more of this new TV anime outing as Naruto has officially announced that they will be bringing the new revival to New York Comic Con 2026 as part of a massive panel of potential reveals. And they’re going to be hosting a worldwide livestream for the occasion too.

Original Naruto Anime Revival to Be Fully Revealed at NYCC 2026

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Naruto‘s official website has revealed that they will be sharing the first real look at the limited TV anime series revival as part of their “NARUTO: What’s Next?” panel during the New York Comic Con 2026 weekend. Taking place on Saturday, October 10th at 5PM ET, thankfully it’s not only going to be limited to those lucky enough to attend the event. It’s been announced that the official YouTube channel will also be hosting a global livestream for the reveal, so interested fans are definitely going to want to tune into what could be revealed during the panel.

Viz Media previously confirmed that the upcoming Naruto panel would also feature Studio Pierrot executive producer Tominaga Yoshihiko, Naruto Uzumaki voice star Junko Takeuchi, and Sasuke Uchiha voice star Noriaki Sugiyama will be in attendance for the reveal. It was also teased that this would be the first look at a new Naruto animated film, but now it’s unclear as to whether or not they meant the new revival instead. Either way, this is going to be a big weekend for fans of the franchise.

What to Know for Naruto’s Anime Revival

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Originally scheduled for a release in September 2023 before its indefinite hiatus, the Naruto TV anime revival will be a very limited affair. It will be running for four episodes, and focus on the earliest days of Naruto and the Team 7 lineup as they go on a new mission that fans have never seen before. The synopsis for the revival teased it further as such, “The pre-Shippuden Team 7 members—Naruto, Sasuke, Sakura, and Kakashi—appear in the teaser visual! What kind of story will be told in this completely new NARUTO animation?! Stay tuned!”

But many things about its production could have changed over the course of that three year hiatus. There’s a chance we could finally get a release window or date for the new episodes, and hopefully this means that Naruto‘s revival is finally set to make its debut after all this time. Are you excited to finally see more of the Naruto revival? Let us know all of your thoughts in the comments!