5 Major Reveals We Could See at Jump Festa 2027

Shueisha is gearing up for one of its biggest events of the year, Jump Festa, which is a prominent event for fans to learn about various updates for Shonen Jump franchises, covering both anime and manga. The event is all set for the December 19-20 weekend, and the lineup for the event has also been unveiled. As it is every year, the event is going to be filled with three different stages.

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While Jump Station and Jump Studio are two of the prominent stages, the Super Stage undoubtedly steals the show. This year’s Super Stage lineup is particularly intriguing, with many of the older series also getting a stage. It includes legacy series such as Naruto as well. While Jump Festa is going to be an incredible event with many updates, these five are the major reveals that could be unveiled and steal the whole event.

5) Naruto And Boruto

Naruto, as a franchise, has emerged as one of the most prominent for Shueisha and Shonen Jump for decades, and even after the first series came to an end more than a decade ago, it has continued to thrive in other ways. The series expanded with a new installment, Boruto, right after the first series came to an end, but recently, the beloved Naruto series itself has been showing signs of a revival.

This includes the remake of the series, which has been rumored for a while, while a live-action movie adaptation was also recently announced. The Super Stage position provided to the franchise could provide an opportunity to unveil details about these potential projects. Meanwhile, the anime adaptation of Boruto‘s second installment, Two Blue Vortex, could also be announced, making it three major potential projects from the franchise. This is a good sign, meaning that there could be at least one update.

4) Sakamoto Days Next Details

Courtesy of Netflix

Sakamoto Days has emerged as one of the biggest new Shonen Jump series, continuing to solidify its position alongside major series such as My Hero Academia and Jujutsu Kaisen, which left the magazine in 2024. Since then, it has been one of the leading series in the magazine alongside One Piece. However, since the end of July, it has also entered its final stages, and with the narrative progressing, it seems like the series could be coming to an end at any time.

It is highly likely that the series could come to an end before the Jump Festa event, making its appearance at the Super Stage an intriguing one that could unveil the future of the series. It could perhaps also be about which series could actually replace it, as it has emerged as a great addition to the magazine, and replacing it is going to be vital for the magazine. Meanwhile, the Super Stage could also be about the anime’s next season, with final trailers or key visuals for the anime’s release in January 2027.

©Takeru Hokazono/SHUEISHA,Project Kagurabachi

Kagurabachi has emerged as one of the new leading series in the Shonen Jump franchise as well, and it has done so even before the manga debuted on the Jump pages. The manga’s emergence prompted fans to already dub it the next series of the new generation of the Shonen Jump franchise, and since its debut in 2023, fans have been demanding an anime adaptation. That wish was granted in April of this year, and since then, while the updates have looked promising, a real update is still pending.

With the Super Stage allocated to Kagurabachi at the event, there is a guarantee that fans can get a major reveal about the upcoming anime during the event. All the signs are naturally pointing toward new anime trailers and visuals that would give more insight into how the anime is being positioned. The stage could also use the opportunity for manga updates as well, making this an event that Kagurabachi fans would undoubtedly love.

One Piece remains the biggest Shonen Jump franchise ever, and it getting a Super Stage at the event isn’t surprising at all. However, the stage for One Piece this year is particularly interesting, and it is all thanks to the anime’s changes since last year, particularly the scheduling change for the series. The anime’s recent 26-episode year just ended, and it was announced that fans should look forward to the series next year. Considering how the anime ended on such a cliffhanger, fans want to know the next update.

It seems like the series is intentionally staying quiet for now and will be using the stage to unveil new information about it. The major update that could be revealed is actually an update about the film, One Piece: God Valley, which was announced recently. Fans might finally get to see what this movie will look like through new trailers and visuals. Lastly, the manga remains a prominent focus as well, and since the manga is in its final phase, a major manga update could also be presented at the event.

Courtesy of Crunchyroll / Sony Pictures Entertainment

Demon Slayer has interestingly emerged as one of the biggest shonen series ever, and undoubtedly, all of this is thanks to the incredible anime adaptation by Ufotable. But what actually stole the anime fandom’s attention was the anime movie adaptation of the series’ canonical event. The announcement of the Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle trilogy was an unexpected curveball that the fandom has now come to love, especially following the epic release of the first movie in the trilogy.

However, since the first movie’s release, Demon Slayer has been radio silent about its next movie. With recent updates confirming that Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Part 2 will arrive next year, the Jump Stage could finally be where the series starts unveiling new updates, actually confirming its release status and when it will arrive. With updates on the next Demon Slayer film, the franchise could overshadow the others and emerge as the biggest reveal that Jump Festa 2027 could offer.