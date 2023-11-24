Naruto Voice Actors Aren't Thrilled With Latest Game

Like many other anime franchises, the Naruto series has garnered quite a few entries in the world of video games. Taking players from Naruto's humble beginnings to his current status as the Seventh Hokage of Konoha, the Ultimate Ninja Storm series would often re-tell the franchise's story via a series of fighting games. Unfortunately, it seems that some voice actors responsible for Naruto's franchise haven't been too thrilled with some of the takes that were used when it came to their performances in the Naruto x Boruto Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections.

The Naruto franchise first began with its manga in Weekly Shonen Jump in 1999 and has continued over the course of four series that have following the Uzumaki family and the various ninjas of Konoha and the ninja world. Naruto, Naruto: Shippuden, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, and Boruto: Two Blue Vortex have seen Naruto Uzumaki go from a pariah thanks to the Nine-Tailed Fox to proving himself to becoming the leader of Konoha. Now that Boruto Uzumaki has taken the reins of the series, Naruto is facing a unique challenge where he is trapped in a limbo-like state as his son attempts to clear his own name and survive while fighting old friends.

Naruto x Boruto Ultimate Controversy

On social media, the English voice actor for Naruto Uzumaki, Maile Flanagan, responded to a recent clip posted from the latest Naruto game, stating the following, "I can GUARANTEE I did not say that line that way. What's that from? And I guarantee no voice director of Naruto or the games would have me do that in that way."

To add to this, the English voice actor for Kawaki, Michael Schwalbe, responded to a clip of his character from the game, while clarifying that they actors weren't given context for some of their lines, "You've got good ears! We weren't! They give you a list of lines and we go down the page and do 2 takes each and it miiiight say "final attack" "small pain" "attacking" but I stg I do not remember this being the line for that attack cuz there ain't no way id do myself like that."

