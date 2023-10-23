New Boruto Art Fixes Naruto’s Cursed Hokage Look

Boruto has been carrying the torch for Naruto for ages. The sequel has gone on to form its own legacy now that its heroes are all grown, but when it comes down to it, Naruto is where everything began. Decades ago, it was Naruto Uzumaki who endeared fans with his dream of becoming the Hokage. And now, a new piece of art has gone viral that gives us the Seventh Hokage as he should have been.

The artwork cropped up on Reddit courtesy of the user acyfumi. It was there fans were given a comparison of how Naruto Uzumaki could have looked as an adult compared to his current, hotly debated aesthetic.

As you can see on the right, the updated art aligns Naruto with how we saw him from day one. His blond hair has a more golden tone, and it is just as spiky as we remember. This is a definite departure from the Boruto canon as the Seventh Hokage’s hair is downright limp, and much of his tan has been wasted away.

The rest of the makeover focuses on Naruto’s key features. From his eyes to his nose, this updated artwork makes Naruto look like… well, himself. It is no secret that the Boruto anime has been ridiculed for years for its take on the Seventh Hokage. The anime’s take on Adult Naruto is a pale imitation of what should have been; Now, this new fan art shows the world what it is missing, and it proves Boruto really did miss the mark.

Of course, people do look differently as they age, but the brand identity of Naruto’s look is too big to ignore. We can only hope the anime (and the Boruto manga in some ways) can retroactively fix what it did to Naruto. After all, the knuckle-headed ninja is a genuine hero. The least the series can do is give him his tan back…!

