Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Introduces a New Brand of Enemy

The Naruto Saga has dropped another big twist on fans, as seen in the latest chapter of Boruto: Two Blue Vortex. The first Boruto series redefined everything we know about the Shinobi world and its great enemy, The Otsutsuki Clan, as well as the villains' true plans for Earth using the Ten-tails and Divine Tree. However, now Boruto: Two Blue Vortex has revealed that thanks to the events of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations' final arc, a new enemy has arisen to threaten the world – a bigger threat than the Otsutsuki may have ever been!

(SPOILERS) Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 4 picks up with Boruto tracking his foe cyborg foe Code to the lair where he's hiding a Ten-Tails. The only thing is, when Boruto and Code both look, the Ten-Tails is no longer imprisoned: it's broken free on its own and changed form, taking on a much more humanoid appearance. Code is bewildered: Boruto had warned him that his gang of pet Ten-Tails was about to break off their leash – but Code never thought that meant literally!

New Naruto Villians: The Divine Trees

(Photo: Viz Media)

Boruto reveals to Code that what he's seeing is the unexpected offshoot of whatever "enhancement" process was done to the Ten-Tails (as seen in Chapter 2). The normal process of a Ten-Tails is to devour the chakra of whatever is fed to them until they consume an Otsutsuki and become a Divine Tree, capable of siphoning the chakra of entire planets, which surviving Otsutsuki then consume as chakra fruit, extending their lives and helping them evolve their powers and forms. However, Code's changes to the Ten-Tails birthed self-awareness in the Divine Trees they form – and now those Divine Trees are alive and sentient – and hungry to consume.

There's a lot we still don't know about the years that Boruto was on the run from Hidden Leaf Village, under Sasuke's tutelage. These first four chapters of Two Blue Vortex have peppered in some pretty big clues:

Code enhanced the Ten-Tails and used them as his own soldiers.

Code's Ten-Tails would bite their non-Otsutsuki victims, turning them into Divine Trees wherever they stood.

Those Divine Trees became sentient and created bodies for themselves using a hybrid of the genetic imprints of those trapped in the Divine Trees and the Ten-Tails.

Sasuke is one of the people who was trapped inside a Divine Tree (for an unknown length of time). Subsequently, one of the living Divine Trees is a clone of Sasuke.

Boruto and his new teacher Koji Kashin (Jiraiyas' clone) learned what was happening with the Divine Tree and tried to avert it – but were clearly too late. Koji makes it sound as if Plan B will be an all-out war against the Divine Trees, for the fate of the planet.

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex releases new chapters online.