Neon Genesis Evangelion Wants You to Buy This $17,500 Statue

Neon Genesis Evangelion got its start decades ago, but it is back in the headlines thanks to its latest film. It took quite some time, but the Rebuild of Evangelion film series has wrapped with the debut of a new movie. Now, fans are preparing to embrace whatever comes next for Evangelion, and it seems a price life-size status is high on the list.

If you are a mega fan of Rei Ayanami, then you might want to listen up. F:Nex, a figure and collectible company, has opened up pre-orders for its biggest offer yet. The brand has plans to release a life-size status of Rei that stands at 63 inches tall. This means the figure is the exact height of Rei in the anime, so yeah - you can see what the hype is about.

According to the company's announcement, the life-size figure will picture Rei in her white plug suit, and F:Nex says it the costume will be made out of different materials. The company went on to say its goal is to make the cutest version of Rei possible, so fans can rest assured about their purchase.

Of course, the statue will come at quiet the cost. The Rei build is expected to cost $17,500 USD to start, and F:Nex will only make as many statues as it has pre-orders. This figure is just one of two being handled by the company for Neon Genesis Evangelion. F:Nex is also making a massive Eva figure that will cost you some serious cash. Right now, the 92-inch behemoth is expected to run buyers upwards of $29,000 USD, so you can either snag this Eva or put a downpayment on a house. It's up to you!

What do you think of this new latest Evangelion stunt? Would you ever drop this kind of cash on any anime?

HT - SoraNews24