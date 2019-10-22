Neon Genesis Evangelion Art Gives Asuka a Joker Makeover

While this isn’t the first time we’ve reported on the latest blockbuster smash at theaters for WB’s Joker meeting up with the legendary anime franchise of Neon Genesis Evangelion, this is the first time that the women of the series have been given a unique makeover to hold a similar appearance to that of the Clown Prince of Crime. One Twitter fan decided to take it upon themselves to give three of the biggest anime protagonists of the series, Rei, Asuke, and Misato, and “jokerize” them to make them look like Joaquin Phoenix’s recent interpretation of the Joker, aka Arthur Fleck.

Over on Twitter, fans shared the ingenious makeover done by Vladimir Gushchin (Harmva). The viral piece gives each female protagonist from Neon Genesis Evangelion a look that makes them appear to be the protagonist of the recent DC Comics blockbuster, live action film:

Videos by ComicBook.com

The holy trinity is finally complete pic.twitter.com/rMsdCbkh6f — 🎃Zigurdur💀 (@Asuka_Boi) October 22, 2019

Evangelion and Joker do share a sense of insanity, with Shinji Ikari struggling to find his place in society, similar to Arthur Fleck. Shinji was even the subject of a psychologist, looking to unfurl all the mental issues that the protagonist of Evangelion was struggling with, which we’re sure will be something we’ll see with the protagonist of WB’s Joker.

What do you think of this ingenious mash-up between Evangelion and the Joker? Are there any other anime “crossovers” with the Joker that you’ve seen? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, Evangelion, and Joker!

Neon Genesis Evangelion is a psychological drama by way of giant monster versus mech anime. The franchise debuted as a television series in 1995-1996 with two films following in 1997. Neon Genesis Evangelion: Death & Rebirth is an one-part drastically abridged retelling of the first 24 episodes of the television series, and one part new animation. The End of Evangelion, the second film, would incorporate some of Death & Rebirth’s original animation and offer an alternate take on the original series’ controversial final two episodes.

The series follows Shinji Ikari, who is recruited by his father to pilot the giant mech Evangelion in the fight against giant monsters known as Angels in the futuristic city of Tokyo-3. But Shinji is unwilling to bear this huge responsibility and is often conflicted about taking part in a war he was dragged into. This conflict of emotions leads to many introspective episodes that cover the range of religious, philosophical, and existential concepts.

Joker is currently out in theaters. Upcoming DC movies include Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) on February 7, 2020, Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5, 2020, The Batman on June 25, 2021, The Suicide Squad on August 6, 2021, and Aquaman 2 on December 16, 2022.

** EDITORS NOTE: The original version of this story incorrectly attributed the art to the Twitter user who posted it. Internet Journalist, Nick Robinson, found the original artist, Vladimir Guschin and spoke with him on his YouTube channel. ComicBook.com regrets the error. **