Neon Genesis Evangelion Animator Shares Dilemma Working on Final Reboot Film

Many anime franchises have been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic, with Neon Genesis Evangelion following suit as the upcoming feature length film of the Rebuild of Evangelion series was delayed as a result, but an animator on the movie recently shared a dilemma on putting together the final adventure of this reboot. Though there has been no news about Evangelion coming back to the world of television with a new anime series, we would imagine that it will only be a matter of time until a new show is created that follows the disturbing adventures of NERV.

The Rebuild of Evangelion film series rebooted the anime franchise of Neon Genesis Evangelion, taking a decidedly different approach to the story of Shinji Ikari, NERV, and their battle against the angels. In the original series, the studio of Gainax had to create an ending that caused confusion among audiences, due to a number of different factors. Eventually, a new ending was told in the feature length film of The End of Evangelion that conclusively wrapped up the story of the EVA Unit pilots. With Evangelion 3.0 + 1.0 set to end the four film series of the new anime story, it will be interesting to compare this finale to that of the original show.

Twitter User Otaku Calendar JP shared this note from Takashi Hashimoto, an animator for Evangelion 3.0 + 1.0, who broke down the dilemma of creating a piece of work that will "remain in history" via this new film that focuses on the conclusion of this reinterpreted NERV:

Animator for EVANGELION:3.0+1.0 Takashi Hashimoto

"Struggling to draw a cut of Eva that will remain in history, finally I started. When it is completed, I'll have nothing to regret. Grateful to Anno-san, Tsurumaki-san!"

Good news! But wasn't that film planed to be released June ? pic.twitter.com/6x4C0coGtf — otakujp (@otakucalendarjp) October 1, 2020

Neon Genesis Evangelion is considered to be one of the most legendary anime series ever created, taking the idea of a mech series and turning it on its ear by studying the psychology of the damaged pilots that are attempting to save the world from extraterrestrial threats. Though a release date has yet to be confirmed for the next film in the Rebuild series, it is sure to wrap in spectacular fashion!

