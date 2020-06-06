Evangelion Releases New Trailer for Final Remake Film

The final film in the Rebuild of Evangelion franchise, Evangelion 3.0 + 1.0: Thrice Upon A Time, has been delayed as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, but that isn't stopping the upcoming movie from releasing a new trailer to give us a better look into what the final installment of this alternate reality franchise is shaping up to be. Neon Genesis Evangelion has seen a resurgence as of late, thanks in part to it being brought to the streaming service of Netflix and giving fans, both old and new, to dive into the world of NERV!

Like so many other anime franchises in the world, Evangelion has been affected by the coronavirus pandemic, with the film originally slated to be released this summer in Japan but unfortunately needing to be moved back to a "to be determined" time. In the world of Rebuild of Evangelion, things have taken place very differently from the original television series, which ended with NERV unable to save the world from the angel assault, humanity essentially becoming one being, and Shinji being left in a strange world that we still don't quite understand the meaning of. While many events from the film series took place that were similar to its predecessor, we imagine that the ending will at least be somewhat different from what we've seen before.

Twitter User Kaiju News Outlet posted the brand new thirty second commercial for the fourth film in the Rebuild of Evangelion series, which was originally supposed to be released later this month, that shows us a number of old and new scenes from the upcoming movie:

A new Evangelion: 3.0+1.0 Thrice Upon a Time teaser trailer has been released. The film was originally supposed to premiere on June 27th, but has since been delayed indefinitely. pic.twitter.com/7pRqZMoAlp — Kaiju News Outlet (@KaijuNewsOutlet) June 3, 2020

Evangelion's future when it comes to new anime series or films is still up in the air, though fans are excited to see that an "Ultimate Blu-Ray" edition will release next year. With a series of merchandise still being released that is made by using characters and designs from the anime franchise, it's clear that the anime can still have a big future ahead of it.

