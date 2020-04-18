Evangelion Fans Don’t Know How to Feel Now that 3.0 + 1.0 is Delayed

The wait for the fourth and final Neon Genesis Evangelion film has been an arduous one. Intially announced to be in the works over eight years ago, fans have seen as Evangelion 3.0 + 1.0 has been set to release only to be delayed a few times over the last couple of years. It had finally seemed like the film was officially going to be on the way with not only a confirmed release date in Japan, but even a few trailers and posters under its belt. But now the film has been delayed due to complications of the novel coronavirus around the world.

Initially scheduled to be released in theaters in Japan this June, Evangelion 3.0 + 1.0 has been officially been delayed indefinitely following the greater efforts to combat the novel coronavirus in Japan. It’s been a rough announcement on top of a number of other delays and cancellations over the last few weeks.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Evangelion fans have been taking the news particularly hard as it’s yet another major delay in a long line of delays, but here it seemed like fate intervened for once here. Read on to see how fans are taking the news of the delay and let us know your thoughts in the comments! You can also hit me up directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!

“This Movie Will Always Be Something Special”

Evangelion 3.0+1.0 delay hit me hard just now, even though I did see it coming. It has been 7 years since 3.0 was releaed here and I honestly can’t think of anything that kept me waiting so long. This movie will always be something special for me in the end. pic.twitter.com/vGFb64eJSQ — Tutas23 (@CTutas23) April 17, 2020

“Inevitable, but I Don’t Mind”

The delay for the new Evangelion movie was inevitable, but I don’t mind having to wait a bit longer. — Matt Espiritu 🎨 (@CapnCocoCharms) April 17, 2020

“Delays No Longer Affect Me”

Evangelion delays no longer affect me, I have grown — Pleasant Man (@_pleasantman) April 17, 2020

“Not One Single Thing to Look Forward to”

with Evangelion Final’s delay there is now not one single thing to look forward to me in my life. — 𝚋𝚕𝚞𝚎𝚙𝚑𝚘𝚛𝚒𝚊 𝚖𝚘𝚗𝚍𝚊𝚢 (@haloinagaystack) April 18, 2020

“Anime will Always Bounce Back”

Take away: Your favourite show this season heck maybe even your most anticipated show this year will most likely face some kind of delay. Be kind to staff & studios at this time, anime will always bounce back.



And yes we will see Evangelion 3.0…maybe. idk Anno be trollin us. — Isla (@islamctear) April 17, 2020

“It Just Ain’t Real”

Evangelion 3.0 + 1.0 is a fake ass movie, bro. It just ain’t real.

How many times it fate gonna delay this movie? — Jarryd 🐨 @ FF7Remake (@JMotion0) April 17, 2020

“Damn, this is Killing Me”

Due COVID-19 situation #Evangelion 3.0+1.0 has been delayed again.. I guess after 8 years won’t matter waiting a little longer. But damn, this is killing me.



On the bright side, Evangelion movies 1.0, 2.0 and 3.0 will be available for free worldwide on Youtube (20/4/2020) https://t.co/ErbMnioTCP — Val✏️Art (@valantainsart) April 17, 2020

New Release Date…Sometime in 3015