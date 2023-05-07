Neon Genesis Evangelion's Stage Play Looks Absolutely Insane in First Promo

Get ready, Evangelion fans. It has been a hot minute since the legendary series rolled out any new releases, but that will change before long. Neon Genesis Evangelion is getting its very own stage play in Japan this year, and we just got a first look at the project. A promo for the stage event has gone live, and it shows the insane puppetry that will bring Evangelion to life.

As you can see below, the first promos for Evangelion Beyond are live, and they are absolutely wild. We can see how the stage play will frame its leads as they learn how to control their Eva Units. Using wire rigs and lifts, the whole stage can be manipulated however the Evangelion team sees fit. And as for the Eva Units themselves, they are brought to life using puppets.

These massive puppets are definitely intricate as you can see in the promo, and it requires a few techs to operate them. It seems both Eva Units and various kaiju will be brought to life on stage using puppets. So if you found the technology in Broadway shows like The Lion King impressive, this play will be up your alley.

Currently, Evangelion Beyond is slated to go live in Japan later this year, and it will tell an original story outside of the anime. With brand-new characters in tow, you can expect to meet plenty of new Eva Units, monsters, and more. No word has been given on whether Evangelion Beyond will air outside of Japan, so netizens are keeping a close eye on the play's reception.

If live theatre isn't to your taste, you can always absorb more Evangelion through the original series. You can find Neon Genesis Evangelion on Netflix with a new English dub. You can also add Evangelion to your media collection at home as a recent collector's Blu-ray launched including its original English dub. For more info on Neon Genesis Evangelion, you can read up on its synopsis below:

"In 2015, Tokyo-3 is under attack from "Angels," extraordinary beings that possess various special abilities. Multipurpose Humanoid Decisive Weapon, Evangelion is the only method to counter these Angels, and Shinji Ikari is chosen as its pilot. The battle for the fate of humankind has begun. Exactly what are the Angels? What is destined for the young pilots? And what will become of humanity?"

