Neon Genesis Evangelion Is Ready to Release Its Soundtracks Stateside

Evangelion might have brought its recent Rebirth film series to a close with the theatrical release of Evangelion 3.0 + 1.0: Thrice Upon A Time, but that isn't stopping that heady franchise from returning to the anime world time and time again. Luckily, for fans in North America that haven't had the opportunity to rock out to the tracks from the television series and films that fall under the NERV umbrella, Milan Records has announced that several soundtracks are prepping to land much sooner than you might think on the digital landscape.

The soundtracks which will arrive digitally this Friday, January 27th, include songs from Neon Genesis Evangelion's second and third volumes, along with the tracks from both Evangelion: Death and The End of Evangelion respectively. Following the release of Thrice Upon A Time, creator Hideaki Anno has been tight-lipped when it comes to a definitive return of the young Eva pilots, as the creator is currently working on the next installment of the Shin Universe that will focus on the masked Sentai warrior, Kamen Rider. Should Evangelion one day return with new stories, we couldn't begin to imagine what those tales might cover considering how the story of NERV typically prides itself on wild endings.

Evangelion Rock

Milan Records shared the big news that the Evangelion tracks would arrive later this week, covering some of the biggest tunes that have accompanied the wild battles that sees the Earth organization known as NERV fighting against the extraterrestrial threats known as the "angels":

Friend of EVANGELION

We are thrilled to release digitally this Friday the soundtracks to

NEON GENESIS EVANGELION Vol 2 & 3

EVANGELION : DEATH

THE END OF EVANGELION #Evangelion pic.twitter.com/tbha27Qtxz — Milan Records (@MilanRecLabel) January 25, 2023

Milan also answered a fan's inquiry when it came to these soundtracks receiving a physical vinyl release, and while the company has hinted that some good news is on the way, it is a "long process":

We hope to have some very good news soon but it’s a long process — Milan Records (@MilanRecLabel) January 25, 2023

While Evangelion's future as an anime is still a mystery, many fans have been crossing their fingers that a certain Shin crossover might be in the works. With Hideaki Anno creating a universe that remade the likes of Godzilla, Ultraman, and Kamen Rider, recent posters and figures saw these kaiju-related characters joining Eva Unit 01, leaving many to wonder if we'll one day see a movie that unites all the players into a dream project.

Are you hyped to rock out to Evangelion's soundtracks once again?