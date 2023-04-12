Evangelion Creator Hideaki Anno Is Ready to Rest After 30 Busy Years

It feels like Hideaki Anno has been hard at work for decades now and that is because he has. The filmmaker spent years of their life on Neon Genesis Evangelion before bringing their own anime studio to life. Between kaiju flicks and anime reboots, Anna has had a lot on his plate. But for the first time in 30 years, it seems Anno is ready to take a much-needed rest.

Recently, Anno confessed his schedule is clear for the first time in 30 years or so. The director shared as much during a stage event for Shin Kamen Rider as the film was overseen by Anno.

"Nothing about my next work has been decided yet," the beloved filmmaker shared. "For the first time in over 30 years, my future is a blank slate. I've worked so much that I want to take a break."

Now if you are worried about the director retiring, don't fret just yet. Anno might be free right now, but he is down to tackle more projects should they come his way. For instance, Anno was asked at the event about a potential sequel to Shin Kamen Rider. It was there Anno admitted he left the door open for a sequel, but no solid plan has developed around a follow-up.

"Realistically speaking, I'm wiped clean right now, but I do still have my ideas. That's if people say they want a sequel," he commented.

Clearly, Anno has been busy with his latest Shin project, and more could come if this Kamen Rider reimagining does well. So far, the director has experienced nothing but success with his Shin Universe. Years ago, Shin Godzilla earned high praise from fans worldwide, and Anno brought his distinct vision to Shin Ultraman more recently. Now, it is Kamen Rider's turn to bask in the sun, so Anno fans will not want to miss Shin Kamen Rider. The film debuted in Japan last month, and international fans are still waiting for an update on their region's release date.

