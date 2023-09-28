New Netflix Anime Reveals Surprise Rayman Role

There was a time when video games and anime did not go together, but that period has long passed. Thanks to Netflix, a slew of top-tier adaptations have tackled the game industry's best IPs. From Assassin's Creed to Castlevania, we have seen it all, and now Rayman is ready to jump into anime all thanks to a special cameo.

The update comes courtesy of Netflix as the streaming service released its trailer for Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix. It was there fans tuned in to see what the Aki Shankar series had to offer, and the promo took fans by surprise when Rayman of all things appeared.

Voiced by David Menkin, Rayman has a part in Captain Laserhawk as a sort of news reporter. We can see the beloved video game character sharing news about Captain Laserhawk with his audience, and we're sure there will be more Rayman as the anime launches.

Of course, video game fans will be able to spot the connection between Captain Laserhawk and Rayman. The upcoming Netflix anime is based on Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon, after all. The 2013 game came to life under Ubisoft, and the game developer brought Rayman to life ages ago. The fantastical series debuted in September 1995 on platforms like the Sega Saturn. So when Ubisoft gave the go-ahead on a Far Cry 3 anime, well – it was not hard to bring Rayman into the affair.

As you can imagine, video game fans will have plenty of easter eggs to spot in Captain Laserhawk when it launches. The anime is slated to debut on Netflix in October 2023. This release will come shortly after Castlevania: Nocturne as the series went live on September 28th. There are other game-centric anime in the work at Netflix as well including Devil May Cry and Tomb Raider. So hopefully, even more franchises will join the anime club in the near future.

What do you think about this surprising Rayman cameo? Will you be checking out Captain Laserhawk?