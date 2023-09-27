Netflix’s Devil May Cry Anime Reveals First Look at Dante

Netflix has officially announced that a new Devil May Cry anime is now in the works, and has revealed the first look at its main character, Dante! Devil May Cry has been one of those mysterious projects with rumors flying about a potential anime adaptation for the last few years, but thankfully it has finally been confirmed that a Devil May Cry anime is truly now in production. From Adi Shankar (the mind behind Castlevania, Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix and much more), this new series is being developed in partnership with Capcom and Netflix. Now we’ve finally gotten the first look at it in action.

As part of Netflix’s recent Drop 01 digital event featuring the premiere of the first few episodes of Castlevania: Nocturne (which also featured the reveals and announcements for many of the animated projects coming to Netflix in the near future), Devil May Cry was announced with its first teaser. With animation from Studio MIR, fans have gotten the first look at a new take on Dante with teases for the kinds of fights we’ll see in the new series. Check it out below:

When Is the Devil May Cry Anime Coming Out?

Devil May Cry’s new anime is now in the works with Netflix, but has yet to reveal a release window or date as of the time of this writing. Netflix has revealed that Devil May Cry will be running for eight episodes and tease the upcoming anime as such, “In this animated adaptation of the popular Capcom game, sinister forces are at play to open the portal between the human and demon realms. In the middle of it all is Dante, an orphaned demon-hunter-for-hire, unaware that the fate of both worlds hangs around his neck.”

Created by Adi Shankar (who also serves as Executive Producer and Showrunner), Devil May Cry is a special collaboration between Shankar, Capcom and Netflix. With animation produced by Studio MIR (The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf, DOTA: Dragon’s Blood, The Legend of Korra), with Alex Larsen as writer, and Capcom’s Hideaki Itsuno and Studio MIR’s Seung Wook Lee as Executive Producers, Shankar had the following to say about the announcement, “I’m honored that Netflix and Capcom have entrusted me to shepherd the DEVIL MAY CRY franchise. Alex Larsen and I love these characters, we are part of the fandom, and vow to surpass the exceptionally high bar we set for ourselves.”

