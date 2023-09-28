Netflix's One Piece Earns Seal of Approval From Whoopi Goldberg

If there is one thing we know about One Piece, it is that the show is for everyone. Monkey D. Luffy is a force of nature, but even at his lowest, the pirate is a bonafide hero. For decades now, the Straw Hat gang has kept fans hooked with its anime and manga. Not long ago, the live-action series brought Luffy to a whole new audience, and now it seems Whoopi Goldberg is hitting the news circuit to share their love of Netflix's new series.

The surreal experience went down on The View this week as Goldberg has been a host on the series for years. It was there Goldberg got the chance to talk about their recent obsessions, and One Piece came up out of nowhere.

"It's a pirate show based on a graphic novel," Goldberg shared after telling the audience One Piece was the perfect kind of family show. "It is so wonderfully written and shot. I'm sad it's not on the big screen, and you know I don't watch television. But then this came out.

Clearly, One Piece has taken over the Goldberg household, and the family is not alone in this. After all, the live-action anime has been topping charts at Netflix since One Piece went live in late August. For weeks, the show ranked first on Netflix's weekly Top 10 list, and it recently moved to third place. With millions of hours watched, One Piece is a bonafide hit, and it has already been given the go-ahead for season two.

Hopefully, Goldberg and her family will keep up with One Piece as its new season comes to light. If we are all lucky, a familiar face might pop up in season two. After all, actress Jamie Lee Curtis has not been shy about her interest in joining the Netflix series. As a longtime fan of One Piece, Curtis has said she will begin lobbying for the role of Kureha after the SAG-AFTRA strike resolves. So for now, let's keep our fingers crossed about this spot-on casting...!

What do you think about Netflix's One Piece? Does your take on the series line up with Goldberg's review? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!