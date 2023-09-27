Netflix’s Alice in Borderland Drops Mysterious Season 3 Tease

It seems like Netflix has something up its sleeves for anime fans…! It was not long ago the service put live-action anime on the map with One Piece, and now Alice in Wonderland wants to take the spotlight back. The hit Japanese drama has two successful seasons under its belt, and now a mysterious teaser has surfaced online that fans believe is about Alice in Borderland season three.

The update comes straight from Netflix as its own social media pages posted an image of playing cards. The strange promo features no text aside from what’s on the cards, but Alice in Borderland fans were quick to spot a curious detail.

https://twitter.com/PopCrave/status/1706812791913381939?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

After all, the cards are lined up in a specific order. Spade, Clover, Diamond, Clover, and Heart make up the first row. If you break apart its letters, you end up with ALICE. As for row two, the cards featured include Heart, Heart, Heart, Spade, and Heart. Again, you can break down its letters to arrange the world THREE in order.

With two seasons under its belt, Alice in Borderland is ripe for a third season given the show’s popularity. The Japanese live-action drama has been popular since day one as many fans of Netflix’s Squid Game stumbled upon its wild challenges. Based on the manga by Haro Aso, Alice in Borderland stands as one of the best live-action manga series to date. So if you want to check out the show, you can find Alice in Borderland seasons one and two streaming now. For more info on Aso’s story, you can read its official synopsis below:

“Eighteen-year-old Ryohei Arisu is sick of his life. School sucks, his love life is a joke, and his future feels like impending doom. As he struggles to exist in a world that can’t be bothered with him, Ryohei feels like everything would be better if he were anywhere else. When a strange fireworks show transports him and his friends to a parallel world, Ryohei thinks all his wishes have come true. But this new world isn’t an empty paradise, it’s a vicious game. And the only way to survive is to play.”

