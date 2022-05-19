Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender Just Earned a Guinness World Record Shoutout

✖

Netflix began filming its adaptation of Avatar: The Last Airbender a while back, and now, it seems the show has stumbled into a wild award. Or rather, it seems its production set up has been recognized with a world record. The 2023 Guinness World Records will shoutout the Netflix adaptation all thanks to its filming locale, and honestly, the award should only bode well for Aang.

The whole thing came to light when Pixomondo and William F. White International released a statement regarding their production stage for Avatar: The Last Airbender. It turns out the stage is taking home a Guinness World Record and was awarded the title while production on Netflix's series went down. The virtual production stage now holds the world record for being the largest LED stage as it uses the same real-time imaging tech shows like The Mandalorian use to create scenery on set.

"When it comes to world records in the realm of visual and special effects, we're faced with a dazzling array of new technological wonders to consider," Craig Glenday, the editor-in-chief at Guinness World Records shared in a new statement.

"As fans of this latest generation of effects-led movies and TV shows, it's exciting to be able to recognize a space as magical as the Pixomondo and William F. White International stage. It's almost literally a dream factory where anything can be conjured up, from flying dragons to dramatic moonscapes. We're indebted to our consultant, Ian Failes of befores and afters, for guiding us through the exciting, dynamic, and ever-changing landscape of VFX superlatives, and would like to congratulate Pixomondo and William F. White on their record-breaking success."

For those wanting more specific details on the stage, the production set measures 22,000 square feet at 80 feet x 27 feet. The stage is lined with 2,500 LED wall panels as well as 760 LED ceiling tiles. When these panels sync up and come to life, the stage becomes a virtual production set capable of bringing any number of backgrounds to life. Avatar: The Last Airbender is using this set to bring its Elemental Nations to life in the most realistic way possible. So if you were worried about Netflix's VFX vision, there's no need!

