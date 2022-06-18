Avatar: The Last Airbender Reportedly Reveals First Details for New Movies

Avatar: The Last Airbender is currently poised to make a major comeback with three new animated feature film projects, and a new report popping up has seemingly revealed the first details as to what we could potentially expect to see from these new movies! Paramount and Nickelodeon previously formed Avatar Studios with the intent of bringing back original creators Bryan Konietzko and Michael DiMartino to oversee a whole new expanded universe of TV series and feature film projects. But word has been very minimal in terms of what fans could expect to see from each of the projects' potential stories.

While Paramount has officially announced that three new Avatar: The Last Airbender animated films are now in the works, and Lauren Montgomery (who worked on the original series) has been attached as the director for the first of these new projects, a new report from Avatar News is noting that these three new projects are likely going to be new movies starring Avatar Kiyoshi, one focused on Zuko, and one set in The Legend of Korra era of the series. But none of these details have yet to be confirmed, so take with a pinch of salt.

(Photo: Nickelodeon)

According to the report from Avatar News, the first of these new animated project could be a prequel following Avatar Kiyoshi in the time before the original series. This would make a lot of sense considering Kiyoshi's increased popularity (and several novel and comic spin-off projects) in the years since the original series. The second film could be focused on Prince Zuko (but does not tease what period of Zuko's life it could focus on), and the third will be taking on characters from the later period seen in The Legend of Korra.

The report does not detail any of the potential projects, but simply notes that they are likely "snapshots" of the Avatar Studios current plans. So fans should approach this news with a healthy amount of caution as these likely seem like cool ideas, but are not set in stone until Paramount confirms it for themselves. Given the highly secretive nature of Avatar Studios so far, it'll be a while before we see more of their first new movie, let alone see what could be coming after.

