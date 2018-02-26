Netflix Adding ‘In This Corner Of The World’

Netflix is making good on its anime promises. Last year, the company made headlines after it confirmed it would dedicated a sizable chunk of its billion-scale budget to the medium, and that promise hasn’t fallen through. Recently, Netflix confirmed it was adding one of anime’s most acclaimed films of the last five years.

This week, Netflix announced it would be adding In This Corner of the World to its catalog. The film will be available in Japan as well as the United States, Canada, and several yet-announced territories. The film will go live on March 15, and Netflix released its own trailer for the film in celebration.

In This Corner of the World was overseen by Sunao Katabuchi who directed and wrote the feature. Studio MAPPA produced the movie alongside GENCO, and it had a limited theatrical screening in the US last fall. Shout! Factory and Funimation Films teamed up for the event.

So far, the lilting movie has won a slew of awards from various organizations. In Japan, In This Corner of the World has won prizes such as the Hiroshima Peace Film Award. It was also submitted for consideration in the Animated Feature Film run for the upcoming Academy Awards. The film was also nominated for a prize at the 45th Annie Awards.

If you want to learn more about the stunning feature, you can check out its official synopsis below:

“The award-winning story of IN THIS CORNER OF THE WORLD follows a young lady named Suzu Urano, who in 1944 moves to the small town of Kure in Hiroshima to live with her husband’s family. Suzu’s life is thrown into chaos when her town is bombed during World War II. Her perseverance and courage underpin this heart-warming and inspirational tale of the everyday challenges faced by the Japanese in the midst of a violent, war-torn country. This beautiful yet poignant tale shows that even in the face of adversity and loss, people can come together and rebuild their lives.”

Will you be watching Netflix’ newest anime feature? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!