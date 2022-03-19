Adult Swim Unveils New Art For Junji Ito’s Uzumaki

Junji Ito’s Uzumaki is easily one of the most terrifying stories ever created within the medium of manga, and Adult Swim is giving the classic spooky story an anime adaptation that is set to arrive this fall. While the series was delayed as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, Toonami is slated to bring the series to the airwaves later this year, and has released new art for the horror show that sees Cartoon Network partnering with Production IG to capture the terrifying aesthetic.

Uzumaki first released in 1998, with Junji Ito’s manga covering a small mountain town that is dealing with a curse that twists people and creatures into disturbing nightmarish reflections of spirals. Becoming one of Ito’s most notable creations, Uzumaki actually was able to receive a live-action adaptation via a feature-length film that arrived in the early 2000s. Recently, Dicotek Media announced that it would be bringing the live-action film to Blu-Ray for the first time, giving anime horror fans a new way to dive into one of Ito’s most legendary stories around the same time that Toonami’s anime will arrive.

Adult Swim’s Official Twitter Account shared the new art from Uzumaki, capturing a creepy spiral with the logo of the series, preparing fans for an adaptation that many believe has managed to actually capture the detail of Junji Ito’s work which has become legendary within the medium of manga:

https://twitter.com/adultswim/status/1505186084535296004

Currently, Adult Swim has yet to reveal an official release date for Uzumaki but has let fans know to expect the series later this year. While Uzumaki was originally slated for a release last year, the coronavirus pandemic threw a monkey wrench into the production, as it had done with several major anime franchises over the past two years, causing some major delays when it came to the release of this Junji Ito adaptation. This series is hardly the first time that we’ve seen Ito’s work translated into the world of anime, but it definitely appears to be the most faithful to his art style from the material that we’ve seen so far.

What do you think of the footage that we’ve seen of Junji Ito’s Uzumaki so far? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Junji Ito.