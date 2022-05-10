Netflix's One Piece Director Shares an Important Series Update

✖

One Piece has secured its title as one of anime's biggest series, and it will enter a whole new medium under Netflix's watch before long. If you did not know, creator Eiichiro Oda is working with the streaming service to adapt One Piece for live action. Filming has gotten underway on the project already, and now, one of its directors has dropped an important update on the series.

Over on Twitter, Marc Jobst caught the attention of fans when they posted a special tribute to One Piece. It turns out the episode director and executive producer has finished their work on the TV series. They posted a series of photos taken on set in South Africa to commemorate their work, and Jobst had nothing but love to share for the Straw Hat crew.

Farewell South Africa. Land of sunshine, hard work, little creatures that visit each day, and mountains that every day took my breath away. Thank you to the incredibly talented crew that help bring this show to life.

Now to the next stage...the cut ❤️@onepiecenetflix pic.twitter.com/PZdW3LtyD1 — Marc Jobst (@marcjobst1) May 9, 2022

"Farewell South Africa. Land of sunshine, hard work, little creatures that visit each day, and mountains that every day took my breath away. Thank you to the incredibly talented crew that help bring this show to life. Now to the next stage...the cut," the director wrote.

READ MORE: One Piece Shares Preview for Episode 1017: Watch | One Piece Reveals New Episode Titles For The Future Of Wano | One Piece Red VA Shares Big Update On The Film

As you can see above, Jobst is feeling good about One Piece, but his work is far from over. The director still needs to bring the episodes he oversaw to the cutting room floor. At this time, Netflix has officially said Jobst is overseeing two episodes of One Piece, but that total could have changed. The show has kept its other directors on the down low, leaving Jobst to shoulder all of the fans' curiosity. As One Piece continues to film, netizens are becoming more and more desperate to see the Straw Hat crew at work. And if some final cuts are approved soon, well – Netflix may have something to share at its big June event.

What do you make of Jobst's special message to fans? Do you have faith in Netflix's take on One Piece? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.