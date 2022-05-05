One Piece Red VA Shares Big Update On The Film

✖

One Piece: Red is set to be one of the biggest movies of the Shonen franchise, with the fifteenth film set to focus on not just the return of Red-Haired Shanks, but also the introduction of Shanks' daughter, Uta. With Uta being teased as being the "ultimate diva" and having a voice that can change the world, one of the biggest voice actors from the series has taken the opportunity to share a major detail as to the progress of the upcoming summer release.

Several One Piece movies took the opportunity to retell some major arcs from the past of the Shonen series, with recent films taking the chance to dive into new territory. With creator Eiichiro Oda having a hand in most of the movies that come to the silver screen, One Piece: Red is set to have some big implications for the future of the Grand Line, as Shanks hasn't had a reunion with Luffy ever since the early days of the series. While a meeting between Luffy and Shanks has yet to be confirmed for this film, there's certainly plenty of reason to think the two swashbucklers will come face-to-face once again.

Twitter Outlet Oro Japan posted a screenshot of the recent interview with Mayumi Tanaka, in which One Piece's Luffy shared the news that the voice recording session had come to a close, with Tanaka almost spilling the beans as to whether or not Shanks finally met his former protege once again:

If you have yet to watch the latest trailer for One Piece: Red, you can see it below, as both the return of Shanks and the introduction of his daughter, Uta, are highlighted in the lead up to the theatrical release of the fifteenth film in the franchise:

One Piece, in both its anime and manga, is currently in the throes of the War For Wano Arc, in which Luffy and the gang are attempting to take down the Beast Pirates led by the dragon swashbuckler known as Kaido. While One Piece: Red is set to be a big chapter in the series, it has yet to be seen if the fifteenth movie will affect the Straw Hat Pirates moving forward.

Are you hyped for the arrival of One Piece: Red? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Grand Line.