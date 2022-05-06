One Piece Episode Titles Reveal The Future Of Wano

✖

The War For Wano is continuing to rage on in One Piece, with the legendary "Roof Piece" currently set to take place which sees the likes of Luffy, Zoro, Trafalgar Law, Kid, and Killer facing off against the two main villains of the isolated nation in Kaido and Big Mom. Though the series was originally delayed earlier this year as a result of the ransomware attack against Toei Animation, the story of the Straw Hat Pirates in Wano is continuing with some of the biggest moments, as new episode titles have dropped hinting at where the Arc is headed.

The upcoming episode of One Piece, episodes 1017 through 1020 respectively, have revealed their titles as such:

1017: Big Barrage of SKill! The Worst Generation Onslaught!

1018: Kaido Laugh! Four Emperors Vs The New Generation

1019: Tama's Secret Plan! Operation Kibi Dango

1020: Sanji Screams! SOS Echoes Throughout The Island

At present, the anime is coming dangerously close to hitting the present moments of the manga, leaving many fans of One Piece to wonder if we'll be seeing more filler installments on the horizon before the War for Wano comes to a close. With the anime adaptation inching ever closer to the big moment wherein Luffy discovers a hidden power that lay dormant within himself, there are certainly some game-changing story beats that are set to air on the small screen in the near future.

2022 is set to be a big year for One Piece, not just with its television series and its manga, but also with the arrival of the fifteenth film in the series, One Piece: Red. In the film, we'll see the return of the Red-Haired Shanks to the story of Luffy in his quest to become the king of the pirates, along with the introduction of Shanks' daughter, Uta. While it's unknown if the movie will actually change the current story of One Piece moving forward, fan anticipation of this new film is continuing to grow as the release date inches closer. While a North American release date has yet to be revealed, we wouldn't be surprised if it arrived this year in the West.

Via Yonkou Prod