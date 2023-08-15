Netflix's One Piece Reveals First Look at Young Straw Hat Members

Netflix's One Piece is on the horizon, and the team behind the live-action adaptation are gearing up for its big debut. If you did not know, the team behind the hit Shueisha series has been working hard with Tomorrow Studios to bring the Straw Hat gang to life. Now, we have been given a new official look at the crew, and it features our favorite Straw Hats as kids.

The photos, which can be seen below, throw the Straw Hat crew back in time as we see them in their early years. From Luffy to Zoro and Nami, we can see the East Blue gang together. This marks the first time Netflix has released official stills of our young Straw Hat crew members, and they look pretty perfect.

I mean, come on! Luffy is wearing his anchor shirt and all. From top to bottom, these photos show the Straw Hat gang at their youngest, and we're obsessed with the authentic look.

If you are not familiar with this live-action adaptation, series creator Eiichiro Oda announced his hit manga was working on the project some years ago. After coming to Netflix, filming began on One Piece shortly after sets reopened amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, One Piece is slated to debut at the end of August, so fans better catch up with One Piece as they can.

If you want to brush up on One Piece, the anime can be found on Hulu as well as Crunchyroll. For more details, you can read its official synopsis below:

"As a child, Monkey D. Luffy dreamed of becoming King of the Pirates. But his life changed when he accidentally ate the Gum-Gum Fruit, an enchanted Devil Fruit that gave him the ability to stretch like rubber. Its only drawback? He'll never be able to swim again--a serious handicap for an aspiring sea dog! Years later, Luffy sets off on his quest to find the "One Piece," said to be the greatest treasure in the world..."

