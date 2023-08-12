Netflix's One Piece Made a Lot of Luffy's Iconic Straw Hat

While there will surely be a few changes made with the live-action adaptation of Netflix from its source material, there were some elements from Eiichiro Oda's One Piece manga series that were necessary to bring to the "real world". One such element is Monkey D. Luffy's patented straw hat, which obviously gave Luffy's crew their name as the Straw Hat Pirates. In creating the Grand Line, the streaming service had to make quite a few versions of Luffy's hat for Inaki Godoy to wear during production.

For those who might need a refresher, Monkey D. Luffy was given his Straw Hat by his mentor, Red-Haired Shanks. Holding onto it for dear life throughout his adventures in the Grand Line and beyond, Luffy has yet to meet Shanks after so many years of sailing the seas but it's sure to be one of the biggest moments of the series once he does. In One Piece FIlm: Red, the two fought side-by-side, even though they weren't physically next to one another. With Shanks making a comeback in the manga's final saga, Oda is most likely setting the stage for teacher and student to once again cross paths.

One Piece: How Many Straw Hats?

Netflix created forty-five hand-stitched straw hats for Luffy to don during the production. Made in Panama, the hats were tailored depending on which scenes they were used in, attempting to depict the wear and tear that Luffy put them through in his various adventures. With many of the Straw Hat Pirates, their allies, and their enemies sporting attire that looks like it was ripped straight from the anime, it's clear that the creators behind the series are looking to honor Oda's epic tale.

2023 has been a big year for One Piece, not just with Netflix's live-action adaptation, but with the recent arrival of Luffy's Gear Fifth transformation in the anime adaptation. Fans hoping to see this transformation one day hit the live-action series will most likely have to hope that Netflix's One Piece receives quite a few seasons to hit the Wano Arc.

What do you think of Luffy's live-action straw hat? Do you think Netflix's take on the series will live up to its source material? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Grand Line.

Via OP_Netflix_Fan