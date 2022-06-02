Oni: Thunder God’s Tale Anime Announced at Netflix

Netflix is going all in on anime as usual, and it seems another original project is joining its list of upcoming releases. Oni: Thunder God’s Tale was announced today with a special trailer, after all. So if you like Japanese folklore and legends, this event series is one you will want to watch.

As you can see below, the trailer highlights a new story penned by Mari Okada. The series will follow a young heroine named Onari who wishes to be like a hero from the lore of old. With her true power hidden from the world, Onari must navigate a wild landscape of Japanese folk monsters. And as she gets closer to reaching her goal, Onari learns more about a strange entity known as an Oni whose power can defy even those of the gods.

from the creators of Academy Award nominated short film "The Dam Keeper" is a tale of Japanese mythological creatures.



👹 ONI: Thunder God's Tale coming soon to Netflix ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/NgZa2PFZYq — Netflix Anime (@NetflixAnime) June 2, 2022

According to Netflix, Dice Tsutsumi will direct Oni: Thunder God’s Tale and act as an executive producer as well with Robert Kondo and Kane Lee. Tsutsumi recently released a special statement about the big project, so you can read the director’s message below:

“The story of a brave girl caught between two worlds divided is, at its core, not only a very personal story for me, but one that’s become personal for everyone involved including our absolute dream cast. Every one of these incredible talents from our dream list accepted with such passion and empathy for the story, and collaborating with them has been equally humbling and inspiring. They’ve given souls to our characters and unparalleled performances for our animators.”

At this point, there is no set release window for Oni: Thunder God’s Tale, but fans hope to see it go live before the end of the year. As for this month, Netflix is busy with its own anime originals as shows like Spriggan and Bastard are expected to drop before July comes around.

What do you make of this upcoming Netflix original? Will you be tuning in when it goes live?