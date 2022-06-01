Netflix’s Bastard Debuts New Poster

In the ’80s and ’90s, anime tended to have some bloody entries in the medium, with both the worlds of anime and manga taking the opportunity to dive into the world of ultra violence. Now, with Netflix continuing to dive into the world of anime originals such as JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean, Baki Hanma, and Vampire In The Garden, this month will see the arrival of another new series with the reboot of the dark franchise known as Bastard!

The cast for the upcoming series includes the likes of Yoshitsugu Matsuoka as Lars, Ari Ozawa as Sen Ari, Shizuka Itou as Kai Harn, and Takehito Koyasu as Di-Amon, with the director of Goblin Slayer, Takaharu Ozaki, joining Liden Films in creating this re-imagining of the Bastard!! series. In 1992, the story of swords and sorcery received its first anime adaptation via a six-episode mini-series, with this new release set to expand on the world via twenty-four new episodes.

The Official Twitter Account for Bastard!! shared this new key visual that gives us a new look at the cast that is set to dive into this supernatural world with the first thirteen episodes of the series set to arrive on Netflix later this month:

If you aren’t familiar with this anime reboot that is coming straight from Netflix this summer, the streaming service offered an official description of the series that follows the dark adventures of Dark Schneider:

“The kingdom of Metallicana is under siege by evil armies of monsters. The desperate defenders turn to a legend that a virgin’s kiss may awaken the wizard “Dark Schneider” from his slumber inside the innocent boy Lucien. Thanks to his sister Yoko, Lucien metamorphoses into the powerful, lecherous wizard. With demons, dragons, and other dark forces roaming the land, and Dark Schneider barely under control, the question remains: will Metallicana ever know a lasting peace?”

Are you hyped for the return of Dark Schneider? What other dark anime franchises do you want to see return to the anime world?