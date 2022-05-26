Netflix's Geeked Week Reveals Full Anime Schedule

✖

The time has almost come for Netflix to unleash one of its biggest updates of the year. Once June rolls in, Geeked Week will get underway with its first date set for June 6th. Netflix has released its full schedule for the event, and as expected, tons of anime will overtake the weeklong event.

Geeked Week released its full schedule earlier today with a special poster drop. It was there fans learned Netflix's event will kick off on June 6th with its biggest original series. The rest of the week will fall to films, animation, Stranger Things, and video games respectively. So to kick things off, One Piece and Alice in Borderland will do anime right by showing out their live-action adaptations on Monday.

are you ready to get Geeked? drop what you’re most excited to see in the comments 👇👇 #GeekedWeek pic.twitter.com/3RAheOnI5d — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) May 26, 2022

Of course, Wednesday will be a big day for anime June 8th will be dedicated to animation in particular. Cyberpunk: Edgerunners will headline the event this day along with The Dragon Prince and Arcane. Other animated titles like Love, Death & Robots will pad out the afternoon, so Netflix will have a stacked day on June 8th.

And finally, Geeked Week promises to show up for anime on Friday, June 10th. Dota: Dragon's Blood will take part in the event's final day as its first season dropped to solid reviews a while back. There is no word on whether Netflix will announce new game adaptations during this event, but fans are hopeful the service brings up some of its current anime pitches. After all, several games like Devil May Cry and Assassin's Creed have been optioned for anime already, and fans would love to get an update on their progress behind the scenes.

How are you feeling about this schedule ahead of the event? Which of these Netflix titles are you most hyped about? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.