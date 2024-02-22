Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender Is Winning Fans Over
Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender is live, and it has totally won over fans.
Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender is live at last. It has been years since the project was announced, and the adaptation has made its way to fans across the globe. After a long wait, audiences have been able to see what Netflix's take has in store, and it seems fan reactions to Avatar: The Last Airbender is pretty solid.
With a 60% critics rating on Rotten Tomatoes, the audience score for Avatar: The Last Airbender is much higher. The show has a 77% rating with fans with well over 100+ reviews.
Aaron A wrote, "This is not a carbon copy of the OG series, but it understands what to keep in and what to leave out, while keeping the exact same spirit of the cartoon. From a visual perspective, it is near perfect, the actors are very well chosen, and comedic timing is *almost* there," they shared. "Give it another season to hammer out all the issues."
As for other fans like Adrian T, they shared, "This show is a faithful recreation of the original source material. It is not a one to one recreation of the original animated series, but it does capture the story beats perfectly. The acting from the entire cast is overall pretty good and the action is definitely exciting. Overall, this show succeeds in its goal, to capture that same energy of the cartoon while adding some more depth to the story."
In the slides below, you can take in a slew of reactions from Avatar fans now that they've peeked the adaptation. If you hav not checked out the live-action adaptation, Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender is now streaming. So if you want to see more of the series, make sure you share your love for Avatar online!
Building the Story
E2 of #AvatarTheLastAirbender is immensely better than the first. Suki is perfect and the live action already build her romance with Sokka better than the OG. Everything had time to breathe and Kyoshi was fucking awesome. Loving the show so far pic.twitter.com/RLGFe9WXP5— Noah (@Noahhskyy) February 22, 2024
A Worthy Reimagining
Netflix's #AvatarTheLastAirbender is a great adaptation. While not a shot-for-shot remake, it's a worthy remix of the original show that's fresh and original, yet retains the heart of the cartoon. Delighted to see Avatar get the live-action treatment it has always deserved. pic.twitter.com/NyvDoVD0ud— Ashley (@AshWHurst) February 22, 2024
The Wait Begins
Just binged all of Avatar The Last Airbender netflix series & now I have to probably wait 2-3 years for Book 2 to be adapted… #AvatarTheLastAirbender #AvatarNetflix pic.twitter.com/fVsQxGNTxk— Sancheezzzy (@Scoby20) February 22, 2024
Give Us More
I'm really happy with #AvatarNetflix after ep 1, as a big fan of the animated shows and comics. There's a slight rearranging of how the information is introduced, giving the viewer more backstory up front, but I like this change! My quibbles are minor. 🫶#AvatarTheLastAirbender pic.twitter.com/cXPu7O6Q39— Elysia Brenner (@elysiacb) February 22, 2024
Absolutely Stunning
Man can we talk about how FUCKIN INCREDIBLE APPA AND MOMO LOOK?!?!?!?! #AvatarNetflix #AvatarTheLastAirbender pic.twitter.com/0oHUPioPwx— GSPAR (@gspar116) February 22, 2024
Perfect Casting
Episode 1 of #AvatarTheLastAirbender dares to be different but it still maintains its authenticity. Yeah there are changes, but they don’t sacrifice anything from the charm of the original story. Each character is also SO in tune with their animated counterpart. Perfect casting! pic.twitter.com/M7o9JOhzxm— Adam (@adamblevins_) February 21, 2024
Blow It Up
Yall better make this series blow up! I wanna see live action Toph Beifong #AvatarTheLastAirbender pic.twitter.com/1PZncEalza— fae (@faemously) February 22, 2024
The Best Edits
What the #AvatarTheLastAirbender got right:
-casting Dallas Liu as Prince Zuko— CJ (@christianfreo) February 22, 2024
-adding new scenes with Monk Gyatso
-more Avatar Kyoshi badassery!!! (shame that Roku got less exposure)
-presenting Azula this early
-finally making decent cgi bending pic.twitter.com/DUfVpT8Q2V
A Solid Choice
YES! Absolutely YES! A wise decision to glorify Avatar Kyoshi and her majestic power in the intro. 😭💥#AvatarTheLastAirbender pic.twitter.com/DSwHivv1OX— I П D Я Λ (@propagondi) February 22, 2024
Hurry It Up
They better get on it with #AvatarTheLastAirbender season 2 bc if there’s anything we learned from stranger things is that…
Kids grow! pic.twitter.com/Kv4ou0hES1— 𝗦𝗔𝗡𝗖𝗛𝗢 (@adrianchez_) February 22, 2024