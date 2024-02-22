Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender Is Winning Fans Over

Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender is live at last. It has been years since the project was announced, and the adaptation has made its way to fans across the globe. After a long wait, audiences have been able to see what Netflix's take has in store, and it seems fan reactions to Avatar: The Last Airbender is pretty solid.

With a 60% critics rating on Rotten Tomatoes, the audience score for Avatar: The Last Airbender is much higher. The show has a 77% rating with fans with well over 100+ reviews.

Aaron A wrote, "This is not a carbon copy of the OG series, but it understands what to keep in and what to leave out, while keeping the exact same spirit of the cartoon. From a visual perspective, it is near perfect, the actors are very well chosen, and comedic timing is *almost* there," they shared. "Give it another season to hammer out all the issues."

As for other fans like Adrian T, they shared, "This show is a faithful recreation of the original source material. It is not a one to one recreation of the original animated series, but it does capture the story beats perfectly. The acting from the entire cast is overall pretty good and the action is definitely exciting. Overall, this show succeeds in its goal, to capture that same energy of the cartoon while adding some more depth to the story."

In the slides below, you can take in a slew of reactions from Avatar fans now that they've peeked the adaptation. If you hav not checked out the live-action adaptation, Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender is now streaming. So if you want to see more of the series, make sure you share your love for Avatar online!

