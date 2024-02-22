Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender Takes Over the Las Vegas Sphere to Hype Premiere

The day has finally arrived as Netflix has released the first season of its live-action adaptation of Avatar: The Last Airbender. Containing eight episodes, the series aims to pay tribute to the original animated series while also making some changes for a new audience exploring the world of benders. To help celebrate the series debut, the larger-than-life Las Vegas Sphere has celebrated Aang and his friends with some serious bending of its own.

The Las Vegas Sphere first swung open its doors last year, acting as a unique locale for musical events and many other attractions. In its short history, the location has teamed up with the likes of the Marvel Cinematic Universe for The Marvels, along with Sony PlayStation and the Microsoft Xbox. Considering Aang will rely on creating an air bubble beneath himself to travel at fast speeds, the sphere seems like the perfect outlet to help promote the Netflix adaptation.

The Avatar Sphere

The Avatar promotion sees Aang freeing himself from his icy prison, one that he forged while in the Avatar state. In the Netflix series, Aang becomes entombed in ice while the Fire Nation attacks his tribe, wiping the vast majority of the airbenders off the Earth in one fell swoop. It's still too early to know if the live-action series will become popular enough to warrant a second season but there is plenty of material to cover from the source material to see the show continue.

❄️🌀 After 100 years trapped in ice, Aang is finally breaking free! Join the Avatar on his journey starting TOMORROW 🧊 @spherevegas



Only 12 more hours until Avatar: The Last Airbender! pic.twitter.com/VUogTwZRxz — Netflix (@netflix) February 21, 2024

If you need a refresher on the world of bending, the first three seasons of Avatar: The Last Airbender's animated series are currently available to stream on Paramount+. The sequel series, The Legend of Korra, is also on the platform if you want to dive further into the bending realm. Here's how Netflix describes the live-action adaptation that is now available, "In a war-torn world of elemental magic, a young boy reawakens to undertake a dangerous mystic quest to fulfill his destiny as the Avatar, and bring peace to the world."

Have you had the chance to check out Netflix's live-action take on Avatar: The Last Airbender? Which animated properties do you think would work best as a part of the Las Vegas Sphere? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of bending.