Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender: How Does Season One End?

Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender is now live, and all eyes are on what's next for the series. The show's first season comes to life with eight rich episodes spanning the crux of Book One. Of course, anyone who has peeked at the show knows the adaptation makes major chances to the original Nickelodeon series. And by the end of season one, its finale makes some bold reveals.

So be warned! There are spoilers below for Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender season one.

After making your way through Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender, episode eight ends on a dark note. We watch as Omashu is taken under with King Bumi falling to a masked Fire Nation soldier. It turns out the soldier is none other than Azula as she was given permission to leave her homeland. Fire Lord Ozai allowed his daughter to roam with his army, and her desire to conquest is becoming stronger by the day.

As for Aang and his troupe, the group prepare to leave the North Pole following the Fire Nation's siege. The group doesn't make any definitive plans on what's next, but Katara has been gifted sacred water from the North Pole's oasis as a gift. Meanwhile, Zuko and Iroh are left to mend their wounds following their fiery confrontation with Zhao.

When it comes to the finale's final moments, a post-episode teaser is included featuring Fire Lord Ozai. It is there Netflix's adaptation makes it clear that the Fire Lord has his eyes on the stars. Thanks to one of his court astronomers, Ozai has learned Sozin's Comet will be returning shortly after 100 years. This comet will give the Fire Nation the power it needs to fully overtake the elemental nations. So as Netflix looks to Avatar: The Last Airbender season two, Aang and his team will need to start training ASAP if they want to defeat the tyrant.

If you want to revisit Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender, season one is now streaming. You can also stream the original animated series on Paramount+ alongside The Legend of Korra.

What do you think about Netflix's adaptation of Avatar: The Last Airbender? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!