Netflix & Legendary Announce New Kong Anime Series

With fans waiting to see the massive brawl that is about to take place between Godzilla, the current king of the monsters, and Kong, the ruler of Skull Island, Legendary Pictures has announced that fans will have a brand new kaiju anime series to look forward to that follows the latter on Netflix! The partnership between Legendary Pictures and Netflix will once again return to the cursed island that is teeming with giant creatures, following a group of humans as they explore the area and run into the larger than life ape that has become one of the most popular giant monsters around!

Kong first appeared in Legendary Pictures' "Monster-Verse" in the 2017 film Kong: Skull Island, which saw scientists and soldiers working for the Monarch organization in a bid to discover the secrets of the island, only to find themselves face to face with its protector in the hairy primate. Kong was introduced as more of a force of nature rather than a hero or a villain, with the film being directed by Jordan Vogt-Roberts who is currently working on a live-action adaptation of the popular video game franchise of Metal Gear.

(Photo: Legendary Pictures)

The anime will be produced by the fine folks at Powerhouse Animation Studio, who are responsible for the popular animated series on the streaming service including Castlevania, Seis Manos, and Blood of Zeus. The upcoming animated series will also be written by Brian Duffield, who wrote the popular sci-fi movies Underwater and The Babysitter!

The official description for the Kong anime, officially titled simply Skull Island, reads as such:

"A new chapter in Legendary’s Monsterverse franchise, Skull Island is a thrilling animated adventure series that follows shipwrecked characters desperate to escape the most dangerous place on Earth—a mysterious island home to prehistoric monsters, including the greatest titan of them all, Kong."

Hot on the heels of the Godzilla Vs. Kong trailer that was released earlier this week, this is definitely one of the best times to announce the upcoming arrival of this new anime series that will follow the beast known as King Kong! With a Godzilla anime also set to land on Netflix in Godzilla: Singular Point, perhaps there is a chance that we'll see an anime crossover to boot!

