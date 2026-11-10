New Code Geass Anime Reveals New Look & Cast Ahead of 2027 Release

Code Geass is coming back next year with a brand new anime, and a new look has been revealed at the wild cast of new characters fans will see in action with this next generation of the franchise. Code Geass is now in the midst of commemorating the 20th anniversary of the TV anime’s original release, and with it is coming back with a brand new iteration of the franchise that looks much different than all of the other TV series and movie releases before it.

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Code Geass Star Chaser Aspal is the next generation of the franchise coming in 2027, but has revealed very little about what to expect from the new anime thus far. But with it preparing for some early preview screenings in Japan starting this January, Bandai Namco Filmworks has revealed a new poster for the coming series along with the reveal of the new voice cast behind it all as well. You can check out the new look at Code Geass Star Chaser Aspal below.

Code Geass Star Chaser Aspal Reveals New Look at 2027 Launch

Image Courtesy of Bandai Namco Filmworks

Code Geass Star Chaser Aspal is officially scheduled for a release sometime in 2027, but a more concrete release date or potential international streaming plans have yet to be announced as of this time. It’s set to have some preview screenings in Japan beginning next January, so there is a solid chance it’s going to hit much sooner within 2027 than fans might expect it to. As for what to expect from this next entry, it’s going to be a full TV series unlike some of the other Code Geass miniseries or feature film projects that have been released over the years.

Code Geass Star Chaser Aspal will be directed by Kazuya Nomura for Bandai Namco Filmworks and Sunrise with Mado Nozaki writing the scripts, Rolua handling the character designs, Yoshi. designing the Agarmatha (the mechs seen in the series), Junbun Lin overseeing the special effects, Ichinogi designing the new anime’s logo, Kengo Shigemura serving as editor, and Taro Iwashiro composing the music for it. It’s also been revealed the main duo for the cast are Ivan Shibata as Aspal and Hibiku Yamamura as Zoe, but more will be revealed at a later date.

What’s Next for Code Geass?

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Code Geass has been working through a special anniversary celebration for the past few years that has resulted in all sorts of new projects, but this is the first full TV anime series released in quite some time. It’s set in a distant future where Emperor Fokasu has been lording over the Roman Empire, and has been in the midst of a long string of wars. Aspal is a young slave meets the detached head a young woman, and the two of them spark a whole new journey that they embark on together.

Code Geass has long since left Lelouch behind following the first iteration of the series, and has instead been all about the titular power as later generations of its users end up using it for their own means. This is likely going to be the case for Code Geass Star Chaser Aspal, so what are you hoping to see in this new series? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!