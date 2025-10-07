Code Geass Reveals Massive Surprises to Celebrate 20th Anniversary (Including Theatrical Releases)

When it comes to anime classics, a name that will often be tossed around during fan discussions is Code Geass. The series following Lelouch vi Britannia presents a setting that is wholly unique to its world, while also presenting plenty of challenges for its anime star. Employing an interesting, thought-provoking set-up, Code Geass will often remain at the top of the list for many anime fans decades after its debut. To help in celebrating its upcoming twentieth anniversary, the “Road to Code Geass 20th Year” project has been decided, and the franchise has some major plans in store.

Revealing an official website, here’s how the beloved anime franchise describes the upcoming event that will honor Code Geass in several ways, “It has been announced that the “Code Geass 20th Anniversary Reprint Screening Event Road to CODE GEASS 20th Year,” in which 13 theatrical releases from the “Code Geass” series will be revived and screened in theaters nationwide, will begin on Tuesday, January 6, 2026. The “Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion” trilogy, the “Code Geass: Akito the Exiled” (all five chapters), “Code Geass: Lelouch of the Resurrection“, and “Code Geass: Rose the Recapture” (all four acts) will be screened every other Tuesday and Thursday until June 2026.

The description continues with, “In addition, a key visual with an original illustration commemorating this screening has been released, and it has been decided that movie tickets featuring this illustration will be on sale. A set of 13 movie tickets (limited quantity) with an acrylic panel to store the movie tickets will also be sold exclusively at Animate. Additionally, special benefits for attendees of this screening have also been announced: 13 original illustration square cards will be distributed, one for each film.”

Code Geass’ Future

Sunrise

Recently, the world of Britannia returned thanks to the sequel series, Code Geass: Rose of The Recapture. While the series didn’t focus on Lelouch, it did focus on what might be considered his successors in new characters Rose and Sakuya. While a new anime series has yet to be confirmed, the success of the spin-off, along with the devoted fanbase of the franchise, means there is a strong possibility that the anime world makes a comeback.

Late last year, voice actor Kohei Amakasaki hinted at wanting a sequel to his character’s story, going so far as to confirm discussions in the background had taken place: “Today I once again felt that I was able to become a part of this continuing series. During the stage greeting at the final act of ‘Rose’s Recapture,’ I used Geass on Producer Taniguchi, asking him to make a sequel, so I think that someday I will be able to deliver the story of Rose and Sakuya to everyone again. Thank you for your continued support! I was also happy to hear that new works are being prepared, so I hope that it will continue to be a work that stimulates everyone’s brains.”

