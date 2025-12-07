New Code Geass Anime Announced (And It Looks Totally Different)

Code Geass has announced their next major entry in the long running anime franchise, and it already looks totally different from everything that’s come before. Code Geass has been inching closer to the TV anime’s 20th anniversary, and those behind it all have been in the midst of celebrating it in a big way. The project is now in a ten year long plan where it hopes to bring the franchise back to the spotlight with different kinds of new releases, and it’s resulted in plenty of fun surprises over the last few years especially. But now something new is on the way.

With Code Geass now celebrating its 20th anniversary, the franchise is commemorating the occasion with even more new projects in the works. One includes a brand new anime, Code Geass: Aspar the Star Chaser (though its English title has yet to be fully confirmed), that has quite a lot of mysteries as to what to expect from the new project. To celebrate the new announcement, fans have gotten the first look at the new Code Geass anime and you can check it out below.

What Is Code Geass’ New Anime?

©SUNRISE/PROJECT GEASS

Code Geass: Aspar the Star Chaser has yet to reveal a potential release date or window as of the time of this writing. It has also yet to be revealed what kind of format this new anime will be in whether it’s going to be a TV anime, OVA project, or a feature film. With Code Geass’ franchise releasing anime projects across those multiple formats in the last few years, this new project could take any kind of form. But thankfully, the anime has revealed the staff who will be behind it all helping to bring it all to life.

Code Geass: Aspar the Star Chaser will be directed by Kazuya Nomura for Bandai Namco Filmworks. Mado Nozaki will be writing the scripts, Rolua will be handling the character designs, Yoshi. will be designing the Agarmatha, Junbun Lin will be overseeing the special effects, and Ichinogi designed the new anime’s title. But more staff and information will be revealed at a later date. But there is a lot more to be revealed in the coming months as Code Geass continues to commemorate the anime franchise’s milestone anniversary.

What’s Next for Code Geass’ Anniversary?

Code Geass has a ton of more projects now in the works for the 20th anniversary outside of the new anime release too. Manga creator Tomofumi Ogasawara will be uniting the series with Mobile Suit Gundam Wing (which recently also celebrated its 30th anniversary) for a special manga crossover project in the near future. There’s also going to be a new stage play for the series, Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion – A Knight Who Follows His Beliefs 2, running in Japan early next year and a special 20th anniversary exhibition opening in Fall 2026.

It might have first premiered two decades ago, but Code Geass has lived a much longer life than fans at the time might have expected to see. Because that first series came to a rather conclusive end, it was a bigger surprise to find out that there was still an entire generation of new stories that could have come out of it. Not to mention all of the spinoffs and more sense that have expanded the universe further.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!










