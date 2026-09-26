Code Geass Returning in 2027 With Brand-New Anime – Watch First Trailer

Code Geass is coming back for a brand new anime next year, and it looks totally different from everything else that’s come from the franchise before. 20 years ago, anime fans had their world changed with the debut of a new science fiction series that offered up one of the most compelling main characters ever. Lelouch sparked a rebellion that ran for two seasons, and the franchise has been in the midst of a huge comeback ever since with all sorts of other projects. Each one more different than the last.

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Code Geass has kicked off a 20th anniversary project that will feature even more releases as the franchise commemorates the original debut of the Lelouch of the Rebellion TV anime series back in 2006. One of the coolest new projects in this celebration is a brand new anime series now confirmed for a release sometime next year. Code Geass Star Chaser Aspal is looking very unique when compared to some of the franchise’s other revival projects seen this past decade, and you can check out a new trailer below.

Code Geass Star Chaser Aspal Confirms 2027 Release With First Trailer

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Code Geass Star Chaser Aspal is officially scheduled for a release sometime in 2027, but a more concrete release date or window has yet to be announced as of this time. It was originally announced to be in the works last year, but this latest update now confirms that it’s going to be a full TV series unlike the feature film projects seen with Code Geass‘ previous returns before. And much like the teaser trailer seems to indicate, this is going in an entirely different direction than the original Code Geass TV series did. We’ll have to see how they connect to one another, if at all.

Code Geass Star Chaser Aspal will be directed by Kazuya Nomura for Bandai Namco Filmworks with Mado Nozaki writing the scripts, Rolua handling the character designs, Yoshi. designing the Agarmatha, Junbun Lin overseeing the special effects, and Ichinogi designing the new anime’s title. There are still more details needing to be revealed about the new anime’s production, but we’ll see even more as we get closer to its debut next year. Either way, it’s still very exciting.

What’s Next for Code Geass?

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Code Geass Star Chaser Aspal has also yet to reveal any concrete story details about what to expect, but there is a question over whether or not it still connects with the original TV series. Code Geass has long left Lelouch behind as newer entries have been focusing on other generations of characters and wielders of the titular Geass ability, and this new series seems to be taking that route as well. Either way, there’s still much more on the way for its 20th anniversary.

Code Geass has been in the midst of this 20th anniversary celebration since 2024 when Sunrise revealed they had new projects in the works, and as a result we’ve seen new musicals hit the stage in Japan and even a full on crossover with Mobile Suit Gundam. With this new anime set to air next year, there’s bound to be even bigger things to be excited by in the future.