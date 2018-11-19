‘Gundam’ To Announce New Project This Month

Mobile Suit Gundam has been around for decades now, and it seems the franchise is about to go in on a brand-new project.

Recently, fans were alerted to some Gundam rumblings when the franchise updated its website. On Friday, a newly added page announced Sunrise has a live-stream planned for later this month, and it will introduce a new project. (via ANN)

According to the report, the live-stream will be held on November 21 in Japan. Fans abroad can expect that news to drop November 20 if they live in the U.S., so Gundam lovers will want to tune into the event if possible.

As it turns out, the project will be made in honor of Gundam‘s 40th anniversary. The franchise got its start back in April 1979 under Sunrise with Mobile Suit Gundam. To date, the series has published numerous TV series, films, and manga. So, this next project will help honor the franchise and add to its impressive legacy.

If you cannot wait for this 2019 project, then Sunrise has you covered. This year, the company released a new film titled Gundam NT that will premiere partially at Anime NYC. The title will follow the stories of several new pilots, and you can check out its synopsis below:

“U.C. 0097. The year the Laplace’s Box was opened. Despite the revelation of the original charter for the Universal Century, which acknowledges the existence of Newtypes and their rights, the world remains largely unchanged.

After the destruction of the Neo Zeon remnant force known as the Sleeves, the event that has come to be known as the “Laplace Incident” seems to have drawn to a close. In the final battle, two Full Psycho Frame mobile suits displayed power beyond human imagination. The menace of the White Unicorn and the Black Lion were sealed away from public consciousness, and were consigned to be forgotten by history.

But now sightings of the RX-0 Unicorn 03, long thought lost two years ago, are being reported. Its name is Phenex, an immortal golden bird.”

So, what would you like this new Gundam project to be about? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!