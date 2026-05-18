New Hello Kitty Movie Nabs Disney and Ultraman Directors With Latest Update

Hello Kitty has been in the works on a Hollywood feature film production for quite a long time, and has now nabbed some big time directors with a new update. Sanrio has been expanding Hello Kitty in the last decade with all sorts of new projects, but the most curious has been a new feature film for the icon. First revealed to be in development back in 2015, the new film starting to take even more of a shape a few years later as Hello Kitty was seeking out an English language iteration.

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This new Hollywood produced Hello Kitty feature film has been at various stages of development ever since with different directors attached at different points. But with a new update revealed by The Hollywood Reporter, a new set of directors has been confirmed for the project. New Line Cinema and Warner Bros. Pictures Animation have now announced that David Derrick Jr. (Moana 2) and John Aoshima (Ultraman: Rising) are set to director the new Hello Kitty movie for its 2028 release.

What to Know for New Hello Kitty Movie

Courtesy of Sanrio

Hello Kitty‘s new movie is now in the works for a planned release on July 28, 2028. When New Line Cinema and Warner Bros. Pictures Animation revealed the project in full last year, they revealed that Leo Matsuda was previously attached to direct. That no longer seems to be the case as Derrick Jr. and Aoshima have now been confirmed as directors, and Ramsey Naito (The Boss Baby) is signing on as a producer together with Beau Flynn. The film is truly taking shape towards its upcoming release.

The previous announcement revealed that the Hello Kitty movie would be featuring a script provided by Dana Fox (Wicked, Cruella, and How To Be Single), but the newest report now reveals that Jeff Chan is attached to the newest version of the script. Originally created by Yuko Shimizu for Sanrio in the 1970s, she’s a young British girl named Kitty who has served as the long running mascot for the company. This new film will serve as her full theatrical debut when it hits, but its style (anime or otherwise) has yet to be fully confirmed as of this time.

What Is Hello Kitty’s New Movie About?

Courtesy of Sunrise / Sanrio

“The film marks Hello Kitty’s Hollywood theatrical debut as Hello Kitty and her friends embark on a cinematic adventure sure to delight audiences of all ages,” New Line Cinema and Warner Bros. Pictures Animation revealed about the film when it confirmed its release. There’s no real idea of what kind of movie this new Hello Kitty project is going to be, but it can really be about anything the creative team wants it to be. That might be why it’s been in development for such a long time.

Hello Kitty is a very flexible character who has been a part of a ton of different anime crossovers, promotional materials and much more over the course of its many decades of history. She fits into any kind of story you need her to fit in, and it’s likely going to be a huge hit in merchandising potential alone. We’ll just have to see how it shapes up through to 2028.

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HT – The Hollywood Reporter