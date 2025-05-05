5 Best Characters in Hello Kitty Island Adventure

Here for the cozy decorating or the serotonin-boosting cuteness? Hello Kitty Island Adventure has a lineup of characters who do way more than just look adorable.

These fan-favorite friends offer helpful features, cute furniture, and game-changing abilities that make them more than just sweet faces. Here are our top picks for characters you absolutely need to befriend, and why.

My Melody

If you’re into decorating visitor cabins and giving your island some serious cozy-core energy, My Melody is your go-to girl. She runs the Small Gift Big Smile shop (how cute is that name?), where you can get furniture to decorate cabins and attract more friends. Even better, she has a super-easy favorite gift: a pink latte. All it takes is an espresso machine and a candlenut, and you’re good to go.

Best of all, My Melody gives you flour as a gift when your friendship levels up, which is a clutch ingredient for Hello Kitty’s cooking station. So, befriending her not only improves your decor game but also supports your baking adventures. If you’re trying to make your island both functional and fabulous, My Melody should be one of your first BFFs.

Cinnamoroll

Cinnamoroll is the logistical star player of your island experience. He runs the Delivery Service, which means he’s your key to unlocking fast travel, a total game-changer when you’re sprinting between cabin upgrades, fishing spots, and friend meetups. One of his big quests is helping locate everyone’s lost luggage, and while that might sound like a drag, it’s actually a chill way to rack up friendship points.

His loved gift? Chai tea. Again, super easy… just whip it up with the espresso machine using candlenut and a magma bloom. The best part is that his friendship rewards are pure aesthetic gold. He gives the Kawaii Mirror and Kawaii Floor Lamp, which will elevate your cabin’s cute factor. If you’re all about fast travel and adorable home decor, Cinnamoroll’s your ride-or-die.

Tuxedosam

Tuxedosam is the ultimate island fashionista. He runs the Clothing Shop, which is your one-stop shop for sprucing up your look and even dyeing your clothes. Over time, as you level up your friendship with him, you’ll unlock the ability to dye your clothes, opening up tons of customization options.

If you’re going for cute and colorful or a full-on pastel goth aesthetic, Tuxedosam gives you the tools to express your style. His shop also updates regularly, so it’s worth checking in often. If you’re the kind of player who needs their in-game outfit to match the seasonal vibe, Tuxedosam is your best-dressed bestie.

Hangyodon

Hangyodon might be the island’s class clown, but don’t let the jokes fool you, he’s super helpful. He runs the Comedy Club and invites you to participate in Comedy Night every Saturday after finishing the Comic Relief quest. It’s a fun mini-event, and every performance helps boost your friendship with him just a bit more.

Hangyodon also teaches you how to use the Espresso Machine, which is huge, especially since so many characters (like My Melody and Cinnamoroll) love coffee-based gifts. And here’s the kicker: for every gift you give him, he rewards you with Candlenuts. That’s right, Hangyodon is basically your Candlenut plug. This helps fast-track your relationships with other characters, making him kind of a behind-the-scenes hero. Plus, who doesn’t want a friend who’s funny, generous, and knows their way around a coffee bar?

Kuromi

If your decorating style leans a little dark-and-dreamy, Kuromi is going to be your goth girl soulmate. She chills in the Spooky Swamp (appropriately), where she teaches you how to brew potions that temporarily boost your abilities. Very handy for adventuring. Kuromi’s favorite gift is also a breeze: the Jack o’Lantern, made with just five pumpkins. If you’ve got a pumpkin patch going, you’re set.

As you get closer, she’ll reward you with all sorts of eerie and adorable decor, like the Spooky Standing Lamp and the Spooky Bookcase. She’s perfect for players who want their cozy island with a dash of edge, or just want to boost their stats while looking cool. Potion perks and Halloween aesthetic? Yes, please.