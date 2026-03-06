POP MART’s LABUBU x Sanrio Collection Brings Hello Kitty & Friends to THE MONSTERS Line

Hello Kitty is arguably a complete global phenomenon. But if you’ve ever wished Hello Kitty had a slightly more mischievous, pointy-toothed best friend, POP MART is making that dream a reality.

To celebrate the 10th anniversary of THE MONSTERS franchise, POP MART is dropping a brand-new collaboration that smashes two of the world’s most beloved character universes together: LABUBU meets Sanrio.

The new collection pairs POP MART’s wildly popular LABUBU character with Sanrio icons like Hello Kitty, My Melody, Kuromi, Pochacco, and Cinnamoroll. It’s absolute kawaii chaos!

Mark your calendar now, though, because this drop is going to be gone fast. The collection launches online in the U.S. on March 12 at 10 PM ET via POPMART.com, with a wider retail rollout hitting nationwide POP MART stores beginning in April.

The Blind Box You’ll Be Chasing

The crown jewel of this collab is the LABUBU x Sanrio Characters Series Vinyl Plush Pendant Blind Box for $39.99. If you’ve never experienced the particular thrill (and mild anxiety) of a blind box drop, you pick a box, and you don’t know which character is inside until you open it. It’s part collectible hobby, part lottery ticket… and it’s wildly addictive!

Each blind box contains one vinyl plush pendant bag charm featuring LABUBU dressed up in the aesthetic of a different Sanrio character. The lineup includes six standard figures inspired by Hello Kitty, My Melody, Kuromi, Pochacco, Cinnamoroll, and additional Sanrio favorites, plus one secret variant that collectors will be hunting for.

The takeaway is that no matter if you’re team Kuromi or a ride-or-die Cinnamoroll loyalist, the blind box format means you might need a few pulls before you find your favorite.

The Premium Pick for Serious Collectors

If you’re the kind of collector who prefers a statement piece on the shelf over a bag charm, the LABUBU x Hello Kitty Vinyl Plush Doll is calling your name. At $149.99, this one’s positioned squarely as a display-worthy piece.

The doll features LABUBU decked out in Hello Kitty-inspired red and blue overalls, complete with an embroidered sleep mask accessory and a Hello Kitty pillow companion piece. If you have a dedicated shelf for your designer toy collection, this one’s going to anchor it beautifully.

How to Actually Get Your Hands on One

As one of THE MONSTERS franchise’s most recognizable faces, LABUBU drops have a way of disappearing almost immediately after going live. Pairing that kind of demand with Sanrio’s multigenerational fanbase? You can bet it’s going to be a big deal.

This crossover also continues POP MART’s growing creative relationship with Sanrio, which has previously produced collaborations featuring SKULLPANDA and MEGA SPACE MOLLY. LABUBU’s mischievous charm and Hello Kitty’s timeless warmth are weirdly perfect together.

Here’s your game plan:

Online Drop: March 12 at 10 PM ET on POPMART.com

March 12 at 10 PM ET on POPMART.com Retail Launch: Nationwide POP MART stores starting in April

Set that phone alarm. POP MART drops are notorious for selling out within minutes, and this one is going to be even more competitive than usual. Good luck out there!