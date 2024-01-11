New My Melody and My Sweet Piano Collection Hits Hot Topic

Hello Kitty is getting a lot of attention right now as part of the 50th anniversary celebrations for Sanrio's iconic mascot, but Hello Kitty's friends My Melody and Piano are taking center stage in a super cute, super fuzzy new fashion collection from Hot Topic. The lineup includes a hoodie with matching lounge shorts, a cardigan, and more.

You can shop Hot Topic's entire My Melody and My Sweet Piano collection right here at Hot Topic now. Note that all of the pieces are available in plus sizes and are currently 20% off with the code HTDEAL at checkout. A breakdown of the collection can be found below.

My Melody & My Sweet Piano Fuzzy Girls Crop Hoodie – See at Hot Topic: "This fuzzy Sanrio hoodie is cropped and features an embroidered patch of My Melody and My Sweet Piano with a bow at the center. Comes with adorable 3D ears at the hood."

My Melody & My Sweet Piano Lace Girls Cami – See at Hot Topic: "Add something kawaii to your rotation with this Sanrio cami, featuring a print of My Melody & My Sweet Piano posing with flowers and other sweet icons. Comes with lace trim at the sweetheart neckline and a dainty bow at the center chest, plus adjustable cami straps."

Hello Kitty Turns 50

Sanrio has announced a year long celebration for Hello Kitty's 50th anniversary that kicked off on November 1st 2023 and will run through November 1st 2024. Look for new merch to launch and digital content to be available via Sanrio's social channels. New Roblox content is also in the works:

"Throughout the upcoming year, fans will find many ways to fully immerse themselves in the Hello Kitty-themed world in My Hello Kitty Cafe on Roblox. Starting in November, they can explore a photo booth for taking Y2K feel photos, enjoy a mini-game with emotes and costume rewards, and purchase avatars, costumes, and emotes. Additionally, from December, fans can experience a museum-themed mini-game and virtual exhibition, as well as participate in a thrilling "Find Hello Kitty" challenge. More excitement awaits in 2024 with the launch of a digital dance floor where fans will be able to dance the night away."