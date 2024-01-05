Hello Kitty Turns 50 With New Funko Pops

Hello Kitty was created by Yuko Shimizu in 1974, and has has been a shining symbol of kawaii-ness ever since. Indeed, Hello Kitty is still as cute as ever, and you can celebrate the 50th anniversary of this iconic Sanrio mascot thanks to a new wave of Funko Pops.

The collection is 50th anniversary branded, and comes with a classic Hello Kitty Funko Pop in Jumbo size and two translucent birthday editions that include cake, balloons, and a special bow. Pre-orders are live here at Entertainment Earth and should be available here at Hot Topic and here on Amazon soon. The new Hello Kitty Pops come as part of a wave of new figures that launched from Funko today. You can keep tabs on them all right here.

Speaking of Hot Topic, they have released lot of new Hello Kitty merch as part of the 50 anniversary celebrations. You can check it out here at Hot Topic now, We've listed some of our favorite new fashions from their Hello Kitty collection below.

Hello Kitty Turns 50

Sanrio has announced a year long celebration for Hello Kitty's 50th anniversary that kicked off on November 1st 2023 and will run through November 1st 2024. Look for new merch to launch and digital content to be available via Sanrio's social channels. New Roblox content is also in the works:

"Throughout the upcoming year, fans will find many ways to fully immerse themselves in the Hello Kitty-themed world in My Hello Kitty Cafe on Roblox. Starting in November, they can explore a photo booth for taking Y2K feel photos, enjoy a mini-game with emotes and costume rewards, and purchase avatars, costumes, and emotes. Additionally, from December, fans can experience a museum-themed mini-game and virtual exhibition, as well as participate in a thrilling "Find Hello Kitty" challenge. More excitement awaits in 2024 with the launch of a digital dance floor where fans will be able to dance the night away."