Although Solo Leveling has remained quiet for a while, with no official release dates announced for any of its projects, the franchise’s live-action series has just taken a promising step closer to release. Netflix’s live-action adaptation was first announced in July 2025, featuring a promising cast and the surprising decision to follow the K-Drama format. Filming for the series, however, began in May this year, and so far, there have been two updates from the leading actors offering insight into how production is unfolding. It is safe to say that the project is aiming for an ambitious release and could become a live-action adaptation that fans will remember.

Videos by ComicBook.com

However, no release date or window has been officially announced as of this writing. A report from Financial News, however, may have just confirmed a 2028 release window for the series. South Korean entertainment and production company CJ ENM recently celebrated the 10th anniversary of one of its programs, O’PEN, which supports aspiring screenwriters, songwriters, and, more recently, novelists. The announcement emerged from one of the program’s writers, who is speculated to also be involved in writing Netflix’s Solo Leveling live-action K-Drama. A closer look at the details makes the potential 2028 release window for this project all the more plausible.

Netflix’s Solo Leveling Live-Action Is Reportedly Targeting a 2028 Release Window

Considering that filming for the live-action adaptation only began in May this year, and the latest update from actress Han So-hee, who plays Cha Hae-in, suggests that filming is still underway, there is still some time before production comes to an end. It is evident that a significant amount of effort will go into post-production to bring the series’ fantastical elements to life. This will require the production company to dedicate a considerable amount of time, especially considering that the first season will consist of seven episodes. Since it is also following the K-Drama format, fans can expect longer episodes, with the first season potentially covering a major portion of the story, perhaps reaching the point covered by the anime’s first two seasons.

This gives the anonymous report from Financial News much more credibility. With this, Solo Leveling has finally secured a potential release window for a visual project for the first time since the anime concluded in 2025. There is no doubt that the most ambitious upcoming project is the anime movie, Solo Leveling: Beyond the System, which will immediately follow the anime and precede its third season. However, there is still no confirmed release date for the movie, despite fans speculating that it could arrive next year.

That said, there is still a possibility that the anime movie could be the next project fans get to see, potentially arriving in late 2027 or early 2028. Either way, these promising updates suggest that after two years of silence in the visual and audio formats, the Solo Leveling franchise is preparing for major releases over the next couple of years, once again capturing the industry’s attention and potentially breaking even more records upon its return.