Warning: This article contains spoilers from the Solo Leveling webtoon! After making fans wait for more than a year, A-1 Pictures confirmed a Solo Leveling movie in July this year. The movie was announced during this year’s Anime Expo when fans from all over the world were keeping up with updates on upcoming projects. The convention always grabs attention from anime fans as several exciting series and films share updates, including Solo Leveling. The second season of the anime has already wrapped up the Jeju Island Arc, but Jinwoo’s journey is far from over. He has yet to solve the mystery behind the system and the appearance of the Gates in his world.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The upcoming sequel movie will enter a crucial phase as the story keeps getting more intense from here on out. Although the movie has yet to confirm a release window or any details, webtoon and novel readers are already aware of what to expect next. Following the events that take place on Jeju Island, the story will continue to unravel the mystery about the world’s true history. However, since there is barely any information for the sequel movie, fans have no clue what to expect from the anime next. Even so, these three things need to be featured in the movie if it wants to be interesting enough

3) Solo Leveling‘s Movie Will Begin With the Ahjin Guild Arc

Image Courtesy of A-1 Pictures

It’s been confirmed that the film will pick up from where the second season left off after wrapping up the Jeju Island Arc. Jinwoo has already become popular across the world after his feats on Jeju Island during the S-Rank dungeon break were broadcast. The fact that he is the strongest Hunter in Korea now has also become known to everyone in the world. Following the Jeju Island Arc, the story moves on to the Recruitment Arc, where Guilds from all over the world are desperate for Jinwoo to join them.

No doubt, Jinwoo has his own plans, so he will continue refusing such offers regardless of anything they offer. Additionally, since the Recruitment Arc is one of the shortest in the manhwa, we can also expect the film to adapt the Ahjin Guild and the Double Dungeon Arcs. While there hasn’t been any official confirmation on the movie’s runtime and how many arcs it will adapt, we can at least expect it to set the stage for the final phase of the story.

2) Solo Leveling‘s Movie Could Finally Address Burning Questions Fans Have Been Waiting For

Image Courtesy of A-1 Pictures

There’s a major reason why the movie needs to adapt the Double Dungeon Arc for it to be interesting. The arc follows Jinwoo going back to the Double Dungeon where everything began. While it was a challenge set up by the System, he also needs to find the answers to his questions. The title of the movie, Solo Leveling: Beyond the System, suggests that the narrative will focus on the protagonist overcoming his reliance on the System to gain powers. For Jinwoo to do that, he needs to understand the System as well as learn about the Shadow Monarch.

He gained the title of Shadow Monarch in the Season 1 finale, but the anime still hasn’t explained what it means. However, the webtoon reveals that Jinwoo gained the power of the Shadow Monarch, who lived at the dawn of time when light and darkness first existed. Jinwoo was supposed to be a vessel of Ashborn, but things didn’t go as planned. The Double Dungeon Arc is crucial to unraveling almost all of the mysteries behind the world and how Jinwoo gets entangled in a cosmic war that began eons ago.

1) Solo Leveling‘s Movie Needs to Expand Its World-Building

Image Courtesy of A-1 Pictures

Not many fans talk about it, but Solo Leveling‘s world-building is one of the best in the webtoon industry. The story takes place in an urban fantasy world where mysterious gates showed up out of nowhere. As if that wasn’t enough, it also blends video game rules through the system, which is directly tied to the secrets of the world and a cosmic war that changed everything. The story explores the world through his lens and doesn’t hold back in the juxtaposition of the modern setting and the alternate fantasy realms that are directly tied to it.

However, while the initial premise and the general idea were great, the anime has barely explained anything about the incredible world-building. Not to mention that the webtoon’s rushed pacing leaves off several plot points that don’t do justice to Chugong’s expansive world-building. The animation studio has the perfect opportunity to take liberties and add original scenes as well.

What are the exciting moments you’re most hoping to see in the new Solo Leveling movie? Share your thoughts in the comments below.











