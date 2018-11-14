New ‘Tokyo Ghoul’ Funko Pops Are Here

Funko has been investing heavily in anime in 2018, and their latest installment of Pop figures should have Tokyo Ghoul fans pretty excited.

Today Funko unveiled four new Tokyo Ghoul Pop figures: Half-Kakuja Kaneki, Uta, Rize, and Hide. You can pre-order them all right here with shipping slated for January. Inside that link you’ll also find backorder options for the Ken Kaneki and Touka Kirishima Pop figures.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Tokyo Ghoul was originally created by Sui Ishida for Shueisha’s Weekly Young Jump in 2011. The story follows Ken Kaneki, a student who survives an encounter with his date, who turns out to be a ghoul. Kaneki’s world is filled with Ghouls, beings who eat humans, and they’ve been living among humans in secret. After surviving this attack he wakes up to realize that he himself has become a ghoul because of a surgery that implanted organs from the ghoul who attacked him. In order to live somewhat a normal life, Kaneki needs to eat human flesh to survive. Luckily he’s taken in by a group of ghouls at the cafe Anteiku, who help him reintegrate into society.

On a related note, Funko recently released a wave for FLCL Pop figures that can be pre-ordered right here with shipping slated for January. Fans can get Funko versions of Naota, Haruko, Mamimi (with the cat Ta-kun in tow), and Canti the Medical Mechanica robot.

FLCL, pronounced in English as “Fooly Cooly,” was originally written by Yoji Enokido, directed by Kazuya Tsurumaki, and produced by Gainax, Production IG, and King Records and released in Japan from 2000-2001. It came to the United States as part of Cartoon Network’s Adult Swim block in 2003, and although it has a short run of episodes, it gained a cult following through reruns. The coming-of-age story focuses on the 12-year-old boy Naota Nandaba, who is bored with his life in a working-class town. He gets more excitement than he bargained for, however, when the alien Haruko Haruhara bursts into his life on her moped, trailing chaos in her wake. He soon finds that mysterious objects come out of his head, and over the course of the series’ run FLCL goes to place no one ever expected.

The franchise is more popular than ever this year as Adult Swim produced two brand new seasons of the series. Titled FLCL Progressive and FLCL Alternative, the two new seasons provided a return to form with two mini-series each with their own experimental stories.

For those interested, FLCL Alternative is described as such:

“FLCL: Alternative hands the series over to a totally different team of young creators who will redefine the meaning of “sequel.” The series centers on the misadventures of 17-year-old Kana, a high school junior who spends her days hanging out with her besties, Mossan, Hijiri, and Pets. They live unremarkable lives, until the day a Mecha falls out of the sky, along with a strange woman named “Haruko.” Her plans for Kana and her friends involve the force known as “ATOMSK.” Kana will have to risk everything to decide whether or not to help… like she really has a choice!”

Keep tabs on comicbook.com/approved and/or @NerdApproved on Twitter for more info on new products, deals, and collectibles!

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.