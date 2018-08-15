Watch: Exclusive ‘The Night Is Short, Walk On Girl’ Clips Is Delightfully Surreal

Anime is more than just shonen and shojo. The medium is an expansive one that runs the genre gambit, and its array of groundbreaking features continue to push the envelope. Now, fans in the U.S. will get the chance to check out one of those films, and ComicBook has a special clip from the Masaaki Yuasa feature to share with you all!

Thanks to GKIDS, you can check out an exclusive look at The Night Is Short, Walk On Girl above. The short reel follows the film’s two leads as they experience a surreal night out. When the Girl with Black Hair stumbles across a book fair, the lead finds herself drawn to the ocean of novels and swims through the stacks while searching for her prized catch. As for her Senpai, well – it seems he can’t stand the muggy night air and everything the book fair stands for.

Videos by ComicBook.com

If you’re hoping to see this trippy feature in theaters, then GKIDS has your back! The film is slated to screen for a limited time in select theaters this month. You can catch showings of The Night Is Short, Walk On Girlat a participating cinema near you on August 22. You can find theaters and show times here.

You can check out the synopsis for The Night Is Short, Walk On Girl below:

“From the visionary mind of director Masaaki Yuasa (Mind Game, Adventure Time’s “Food Chain”) comes The Night is Short, Walk On Girl, a comedy about one epic night in Kyoto.

As a group of teens go out for a night on the town, a sophomore known only as “The Girl with Black Hair” experiences a series of surreal encounters with the local nightlife… all the while unaware of the romantic longings of Senpai, a fellow student who has been creating increasingly fantastic and contrived reasons to run into her, in an effort to win her heart.”

Will you be checking out this feature in theaters? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!