Rick and Morty: The Anime Is Coming and Fans Are Geeking Out

Rick and Morty is one of the biggest shows on television, and Adult Swim has experimented with the comedy time and again. From viral fast food collabs to full-on festivals, it seems Rick and Morty has done it all. The show is now ready to broaden its horizon once more as Adult Swim has ordered an anime for Rick and Morty. And as you can guess, fans have a lot to say about the move.

For those needing context, the whole situation came to light today ahead of an upfronts presentation. It was there Warner Bros. Discovery announced Adult Swim has made a series order for Rick and Morty: The Anime. The 10-episode series will expand on the anime shorts previously done for Rick and Morty, and director Takeshi Sano will oversee the project.

As you can see below, the news has taken over social media given how plugged in the Rick and Morty fandom is online. It is no secret that the show's anime shorts are hits, and the latest released earned nothing but praise. Sano's continued role in this full series order has most fans confident Rick and Morty: The Anime will stick to its roots. However, there are some who worry this anime will be too fan-service when it goes live. So for now, netizens will have to wait and see just how Rick and Morty does as it takes on its all-new series.

