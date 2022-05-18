Rick and Morty: The Anime Is Coming and Fans Are Geeking Out
Rick and Morty is one of the biggest shows on television, and Adult Swim has experimented with the comedy time and again. From viral fast food collabs to full-on festivals, it seems Rick and Morty has done it all. The show is now ready to broaden its horizon once more as Adult Swim has ordered an anime for Rick and Morty. And as you can guess, fans have a lot to say about the move.
For those needing context, the whole situation came to light today ahead of an upfronts presentation. It was there Warner Bros. Discovery announced Adult Swim has made a series order for Rick and Morty: The Anime. The 10-episode series will expand on the anime shorts previously done for Rick and Morty, and director Takeshi Sano will oversee the project.
READ MORE: Rick and Morty: The Anime Announced by Adult Swim | Rick and Morty Releases New Samurai & Shogun Anime: Watch | Rick and Morty Gets Full Anime Opening for Season 5 Finale
As you can see below, the news has taken over social media given how plugged in the Rick and Morty fandom is online. It is no secret that the show's anime shorts are hits, and the latest released earned nothing but praise. Sano's continued role in this full series order has most fans confident Rick and Morty: The Anime will stick to its roots. However, there are some who worry this anime will be too fan-service when it goes live. So for now, netizens will have to wait and see just how Rick and Morty does as it takes on its all-new series.
What do you think of this new Rick and Morty order? Did you ever suspect the show would get a full anime? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.
We'll Find Out
prevnext
As a fan of both anime and Rick and Morty, I can confidently say:— The 32 year old Boomer (@CyberEagle1989) May 18, 2022
Nothing good will come of this. https://t.co/JTXIsJFjTq
NBD
prevnext
How you just say “Rick and Morty: The Anime” all casually like that? https://t.co/FA1fcRJtrF— Jordan Hicks (@JHicksReports) May 18, 2022
The Best Buffet
prevnext
We eatin' pic.twitter.com/UNn4r4RQU6— Luis Murillo (@Murillos14) May 18, 2022
Rick and Morty Everywhere
prevnext
i play rainbow six, rick and morty are there
i play fortnite, rick and morty are there
i watch anime, rick and morty are there
please... help me https://t.co/6TtyJFYLSc— Gian-Carlo (@tyrantraveomega) May 18, 2022
Pros and Cons
prevnext
Rick and Morty are going anime.
Idk I kinda think Japanese media should stay independent of western media so we don't ruin what they have going on over there lol.
Manga and anime are crushing western comics. https://t.co/G5RnPZmQ2k— 🏴☠️Nasdorachi🏴☠️ (@Nasdorachi) May 18, 2022
We Did It
prevnext
we won!! https://t.co/L5d20NvuN2— HotWaterTank🧯 (@Mystic_xo) May 18, 2022
Unexpected But Welcome
prev
anime rick and morty is something i did not expect to hear this year https://t.co/AcXTz8rVc5— CBM (@Cubanoman) May 18, 2022